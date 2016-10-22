CLOSE
Authorities in Havana, Florida made a gruesome discovery. The Gadsden County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a woman for gross neglect in the death of her teenage son. Deputies responded to 911 call, where paramedics found 17-year-old Javontez Thomas dead in his 119 Salem Lane home, where he lived with his mother, her boyfriend and 24-year-old sister. The severely malnourished boy weighed only 45 pounds when he was pronounced dead.

The gut wrenching scene shocked law enforcement officials to the core.“That scene was so horrific,” said Sargeant Angie Hightower. “The biggest thing on his body was his head. Where he laid with that side of his face against a bed, a mattress that was filthy with urine and feces and maggots on it. The skin was rotting,”

Sgt. Hightower says Robinson called her boyfriend, and once he came home from work, and decided to call 911. Based on the condition of the teen’s body, investigators estimate he had been dead for a minimum of 3 days before the call was made. Thomas’ mother, 50-year-old Sabrina Robinson, is charged with his death.

The cruel, unimaginable death of Javontez Thomas was especially shocking to the community. A neighbor, Annie Green, said she hadn’t seen Javontez in years and assumed the boy had left to live with his father. “I’m sitting here right next door and a child in there dying and I had no idea. He hadn’t been out the door to play, he never came outside. They kept him inside. It’s just horrible.”

A preliminary autopsy revealed that Thomas suffered from severe malnutrition and injuries consistent with severe gross neglect, GCSO reports. Deputies say it’s now up to the state attorney’s office to review the case and decide if any further charges will be filed.

SOURCE: WCTV.com | IMAGE CREDIT: Getty

Police Arrest Florida Mom After Discovering Her Teen Son’s 45-Pound Body was originally published on globalgrind.com

Florida , javontez thomas , murder investigation , teen death

