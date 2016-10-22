CLOSE
Angela Simmons Shares Even More Adorable Pictures Of Baby Sutton

The new mother is very excited to share her family with the world.

Days after People published an interview of Angela Simmons discussing her finance Sutton Tennyson and their newborn baby boy Sutton Joseph, the fashion designer shared some new photos of her adorable family on Instagram.

✨True love ✨ 📸: @jessiemarrerophotography

On Friday, she also shared this great one of the two snuggling with their little bundle of joy:

 

This is one of our favorites:

 

Just precious!

Angela Simmons Shares Even More Adorable Pictures Of Baby Sutton was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

