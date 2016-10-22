Days after People published an interview of Angela Simmons discussing her finance Sutton Tennyson and their newborn baby boy Sutton Joseph, the fashion designer shared some new photos of her adorable family on Instagram.
On Friday, she also shared this great one of the two snuggling with their little bundle of joy:
This is one of our favorites:
Just precious!
Angela Simmons Shares Even More Adorable Pictures Of Baby Sutton was originally published on hellobeautiful.com