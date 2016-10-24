You Can’t Erase History Because You Don’t Like It

With the opening of the National Museum of African American History opening in Washington, DC, many are wondering if controversial Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas was snubbed. There is no mention or portrayal of him in the comprehensive museum. Was this an oversight by historians and curators or was this intentional? Either way, a petition has been drafted to add Thomas to the museum.

Let me preface by stating, “I am no fan of Clarence Thomas’s political views.” However, Clarence Thomas IS black history too. Like him or not, he happened. Becoming the second and only black Supreme Court justice since Thurgood Marshall is no small feat. Not including him in the African American Museum is shameful. You can’t erase the history (or the people) that you don’t like. It’s like denying family because they embarrass you. Sorry, but your drunk uncle is still YOUR uncle.

As someone that majored in Anthropology in college, I take this sort of thing very seriously. Tell the WHOLE story or don’t tell it at all. This sort of revisionist history is a slippery slope. *scratches head* Haven’t African Americans been victims of this? We fought long and hard to have our stories included in American history. Why would we then turn around and do what’s been done to us to ourselves? This is not about Clarence Thomas. It’s about integrity. Black people are better than this. I’m signing the petition.

