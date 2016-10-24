Is Khloe Kardashian diving head first into another marriage?

Rumor had it that after just two months of dating, KoKo and Tristan Thompson got engaged, but according to a close source, the rumors couldn’t be farther from the truth. A couple days ago, an ESPN writer tweeted:

A source close to Tristan Thompson tells ESPN the story re: his engagement to Khloe Kardashian/reality TV series is false on both counts — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) October 21, 2016

There are also rumors Khloe is pregnant with the NBA baller’s child, which sounds a little farfetched seeing as Thompson’s ex-girlfriend is due to give birth soon and the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is out here looking like this:

We are waiting on your mini-me though, Koko!

Did Tristan Thompson Propose To Khloe Kardashian? was originally published on globalgrind.com