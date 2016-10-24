Did Tristan Thompson Propose To Khloe Kardashian?

Is Khloe Kardashian diving head first into another marriage?
Rumor had it that after just two months of dating, KoKo and Tristan Thompson got engaged, but according to a close source, the rumors couldn’t be farther from the truth. A couple days ago, an ESPN writer tweeted:
There are also rumors Khloe is pregnant with the NBA baller’s child, which sounds a little farfetched seeing as Thompson’s ex-girlfriend is due to give birth soon and the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is out here looking like this:
We are waiting on your mini-me though, Koko!
