Black Twitter Clapped Back At Amy Schumer’s Parody Of Beyonce’s “Formation”

Amy Schumer has found yet another way to get under Black Twitter’s skin.
The comedian decided to parody Beyoncé‘s “Formation” video with the help of Hollywood vet Goldie Hawn while on the set of their upcoming film, Mother/Daughter, and it rubbed the internet the wrong way. In a video posted exclusively to TIDAL on Friday, the two actresses were in full on cast-away mode, while imitating their best Queen Bey dance moves.
But social media wasn’t here for a Black woman empowerment song being parodied by two White women. Some even used the hashtag #AmySchumerGottaGoParty:
The two were joined by costars Wanda Sykes and Joan Cusack for the impromptu parody. Check out the video above.
