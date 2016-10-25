CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Tika Sumpter Welcomes First Child

The beautiful actress has officially joined the Mommy Club.

Leave a comment
Tika Sumpter Appears On Amazon's Style Code Live

Source: Cindy Ord / Getty

Congratulations are in order for one of of #TeamBeautiful’s fave actresses, Southside With You star Tika Sumpter, who has just given birth to her first child.

The beautiful Tika didn’t publicly announce her pregnancy until this past August when she was promoting Southside With You, a love story about Barack and Michelle Obama’s first date. And now her bundle of joy has finally arrived, according to E! News, who has further details on Sumpter’s delivery, including the baby’s name.

Via E!:

E! News can confirm the “Southside With You” actress just welcomed her first child into the world on October 8, a beautiful, bouncing baby girl named Ella-Loren. Though she hasn’t shared any photos or details about her daughter’s birth, she did take to Twitter to commend all parents after what’s surely been an eye-opening experience as a first-time mama. “Dear Mom’s, dad’s and caretakers,” she wrote. “I’m slow clapping for each and every one of you. It ain’t no joke.”

So why did the mama-to-be keep the pregnancy a secret for so long?

“She’s my first child, and I wanted to experience every moment of this pregnancy for myself and enjoy it without everybody else being in it with me,” Sumpter told People earlier in October. “I didn’t want to hear, ‘Who’s the dad? Are you with the dad?’ Social media can be harsh, and I’m a mama bear, protective of my family,” she continued. “So that’s why I waited to tell people, including some friends.” However, she noted, “My friends weren’t mad at me,” she adds. “They said, ‘You did it the way you wanted to do it. You’re an inspiration.’”

We here at HB want to send out huge congratulations to Tika on the birth of her baby and we can’t wait to see what her next project is!

Want news at your fingertips? Text “MAGIC” to 23845 to join our text club!

ALSO TRENDING: 

The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews:

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

'Southside With You' Screening

Red Carpet Rundown: HelloBeautiful & Shea Moisture Host NY Screening Of 'Southside With You'

35 photos Launch gallery

Red Carpet Rundown: HelloBeautiful & Shea Moisture Host NY Screening Of 'Southside With You'

Continue reading Red Carpet Rundown: HelloBeautiful & Shea Moisture Host NY Screening Of ‘Southside With You’

Red Carpet Rundown: HelloBeautiful & Shea Moisture Host NY Screening Of 'Southside With You'

Tika Sumpter Welcomes First Child was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

celebrity babies , celebrity news , Entertainment News , Southside with You , Tika Sumpter

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Miss Michigan Loses Crown Because of Racist Tweets

Organizers of the Miss World America pageant dismissed Michigan winner Kathy Zhu for what they called “offensive, insensitive and inappropriate”social…
07.23.19
Art Neville Of The Meters & The Neville…

Art Neville, the singer/keyboardist, and co-founder of legendary New Orleans funk kings The Meters and Neville Brothers has died. He was…
07.23.19
Suspected White Supremacist Caught Bloody Fade After Tossing…

A man suspected of being a white supremacist learned a valuable lesson in minding one’s own business, this after a…
07.23.19
Wig Wearing Man Robs Multiple Waffle Houses

A bizarre story out of Atlanta is going viral. Police are on the hunt for a man whose been seen…
07.23.19
Nike Apologizes To Black Family Who Say They…

A Black family says they were racially profiled and accused of stealing from a Nike store in Santa Monica, Calif.…
07.22.19
Pharma Dweeb Martin Shkreli Loses Conviction Appeal

Martin Shkreli, also known as the “Pharma Bro,” lost his conviction appeal case to gain early release. The former pharmaceutical…
07.22.19
Tyreek Hill Avoids Suspension In Abuse Investigation, NFL…

The NFL, also known as the “can’t get right” of professional sports leagues, has come to a decision in Tyreek…
07.22.19
Chicago Police Fire 4 Cops Over Alleged Laquan…

The family of Laquan McDonald saw justice move positively once more in their direction, this after it was announced four…
07.22.19
Eddie Murphy Says Sammy Davis Jr, Revealed He…

Sammy Davis Jr, told Eddie Murphy he worshipped the devil.
07.19.19
Morehouse Employee Placed On Leave After Several Students…

Morehouse College administrators placed an employee on unpaid administrative leave after students voiced several instances of sexual assault.
07.19.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close