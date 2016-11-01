Folks really love to start rumors about celebrities’ love lives with no proof or reason.

The latest victim to this desire to jump to conclusions is award-winning actor Idris Elba, who had the Internet buzzing that he and singer Madonna were dating.

See over the weekend, Elba fought in his first kickboxing match, and apparently Madonna was there cheering him on.(In case you didn’t know, Elba is shooting his docuseries for Discovery called Idris Elba: Fighter and won his first fight with a knockout in a minute, 55 seconds, The Root noted.)

The pop icon even posted a video of it on Instagram.

Well, this definitely sparked a lot of talk and a story in the UK tabloid the Sun, which the actor QUICKLY shut down on Twitter.

Am I sleeping with Madonna? No motherfuckers… "Don't believe the Hype". — Idris Elba (@idriselba) October 31, 2016

Welp!

Want news at your fingertips? Text “MAGIC” to 23845 to join our text club!

ALSO TRENDING:

The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews: Follow @magicbaltimore

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Not Having It! Idris Elba Shuts Down Rumors That He And Madonna Are An Item was originally published on hellobeautiful.com