CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Not Having It! Idris Elba Shuts Down Rumors That He And Madonna Are An Item

The actor and new boxer tweeted "Am I sleeping with Madonna? No motherf---s... "Don't believe the Hype." Welp!

Leave a comment
EE British Academy Film Awards - Red Carpet Arrivals

Source: Samir Hussein / Getty

Folks really love to start rumors about celebrities’ love lives with no proof or reason.

The latest victim to this desire to jump to conclusions is award-winning actor Idris Elba, who had the Internet buzzing that he and singer Madonna were dating.

See over the weekend, Elba fought in his first kickboxing match, and apparently Madonna was there cheering him on.(In case you didn’t know, Elba  is shooting his docuseries for Discovery called Idris Elba: Fighter and won his first fight with a knockout in a minute, 55 seconds, The Root noted.)

The pop icon even posted a video of it on Instagram. 

 

Well, this definitely sparked a lot of talk and a story in the UK tabloid the Sun, which the actor QUICKLY shut down on Twitter.

Welp!

Want news at your fingertips? Text “MAGIC” to 23845 to join our text club!

ALSO TRENDING: 

The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews:

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Here’s A Bunch Of Idris Elba Pictures Because…He Looks Like This
26 photos

 

Not Having It! Idris Elba Shuts Down Rumors That He And Madonna Are An Item was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

dating , idris elba , Madonna

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Paramedics Says It Was A ‘Tragic Error’ To…

Erin Carey's family filed a lawsuit.
07.12.19
Video Surfaces Of The Moment Former Black Trump…

Alva Johnson says this video proves she was sexually harassed by Trump.
07.12.19
Georgia Woman Says She Was Evicted For Having…

A Georgia woman is suing her former landlord, alleging that he evicted her because she invited her black co-worker to…
07.11.19
Apple Unveils Updated MacBook Air & MacBook Pro…

Before Apple drops macOS Catalina, the company announced it has updated its MacBook Air and MacBook Pro with new hardware…
07.11.19
Should This Black Festival Charge White Attendees Double…

An upcoming music festival in Detroit centered on Black creatives caught some flak for charging white attendees double than what…
07.10.19
Snoop Dogg Says U.S. Women’s Soccer Team Should…

Snoop Dogg has become more than the living Hip-Hop icon that he is, and has emerged as a worthy cultural…
07.10.19
Amber Guyger’s Attorneys Want To Move Murder Trial…

Former Dallas police officer Amber Guyger is going on trial for the shooting death of Botham Jean after mistaking his…
07.10.19
7/24/99- Reform Party founder Ross Perot speaks to delegates at the party's 1999 national convention in Dearborn, Texas Saturday night. Perot stressed the problems with the two-party system and urged Reform party members to remain honest politicians.(Phot
Billionaire and Former Presidential Candidate Ross Perot Dead…

Ross Perot died Tuesday (July 9) after a battle with leukemia. According to a statement, the Billionaire transitioned at his…
07.09.19
Little Boy Begs Dad To Not Call Cops…

Another white person has been caught on tape calling police on a black person because … well, just because. In…
07.09.19
Man Tried To Convince Neighbor He Was A…

A Georgia man allegedly told a woman he was an Atlanta police officer and needed to execute a search warrant…
07.09.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close