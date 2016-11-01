Reggie Bush may have gotten himself in some Love & Hip Hop-type of drama.

A woman named Monique Exposito is claiming that she is six months pregnant with the NFL star’s baby. According to reports, Exposito is currently married and was a professional athlete’s mistress in the past. Bush allegedly gave the cocktail waitress millions of dollars in hush money to get an abortion. However, Exposito reportedly decided to go through with the pregnancy anyway, and plans to celebrate her new arrival with a baby shower in Miami next month.

It wouldn’t be Hollywood drama without a bizarre twist. Bossip is reporting that the girl originally hatched a plan to get pregnant by her alleged lover of four years, retired Miami Heat player Alonzo Mourning, and even got fertility treatments to boost her chances of conceiving.

A source claims that during Exposito’s relationship with the former baller, he allegedly lavished gifts on the mother of one, made sure she was front row at his Miami Heat games, and accompanied him on trips to New York City. It looks as though Monique is not a rookie when it comes to snagging herself a rich man. She is currently married to Frenchman Alexandre Bastin, who allegedly married her so she wouldn’t get deported.

No word on whether or not Reggie Bush is officially the father of Monique Exposito’s unborn child, but she is due in the winter.

Bush has two children, daughter Briseis and son Uriah, with wife Lilit Arvagyan.

Report: Married Woman Claims Reggie Bush Is The Father Of Her Unborn Child was originally published on globalgrind.com