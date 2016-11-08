Brooklyn Assemblywoman Charged With Assault After Hitting Son With Broomstick

A Brooklyn Assemblywoman was arrested this weekend after her 12-year-old son told authorities she hit him with a broomstick.

DNA Info reports the issue began with an argument over school:

The boy walked into the 71st Precinct in Crown Heights around 11:30 p.m. Friday with a small contusion on his right hand and told officers his mother, Assemblywoman Diana Richardson, had hit him following an argument, sources said.

Police arrested Richardson at her Crown Heights home shortly after midnight on Saturday, sources said. Those familiar with the case said the incident came after the mother and son argued about his grades in school.

The site continues:

She has been charged with assault, endangering the welfare of a child, harassment, menacing and criminal possession of a weapon, according to court records.

Her office did not immediately respond to inquiries about the charges on Sunday.

Richardson represents the 43rd Assembly District in Crown Heights, Prospect-Lefferts Gardens and parts of East Flatbush. She was elected to the seat on the Working Families Party line in a special election to replace Karim Camara in 2015.

Richardson is up for reelection in today’s general election. Her son supported her throughout her campaign in 2015 and after winning, she thanked him for standing with her. Read more here.

