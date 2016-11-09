CLOSE
The Watts Hot Report
HomeThe Watts Hot Report

The Watts Hot Report: Donald “Trumps” Hillary For Presidency, Patti LaBelle Snags Cooking Show, and more…

Leave a comment

Animal Rights Activits Pissed Over French Montana’s Bday Present…

French Montana received a pet elephant for his birthday and anmimal rights activists are pissed.  French seems unbothered.  He loves wild animals and also has a pet monkey.

Donald Trump in Nevada.

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

While You Were Sleeping…

While you were sleeping, Donald Trump was elected the 45th President of the United States.  He ran a campaign on hate and divisiveness but vows to be a president for all Americans. *side eye*

2015 BET Awards - Show

Source: Mark Davis/BET / Getty

Patti LaBelle Cooking Show Is Star Studded…

Patti LaBelle’s new cooking show, “Patti’s Place,” will premiere on the Cooking Chanel next month.  The show has snagged serveral celebrity guests including 50 Cent, Estelle, Kirk Franklin, and Gayle King.

Want news at your fingertips? Text “MAGIC” to 23845 to join our text club!

ALSO TRENDING: 

The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews:

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

The Election Is Stressful, But These Memes Are Hilarious
0 photos
50 Cent , animal activists , Donald Trump , Estelle , french montana , Gayle King , kirk franklin , Patti LaBelle , patti labelle cooking show , pet elephant

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Miss Michigan Loses Crown Because of Racist Tweets

Organizers of the Miss World America pageant dismissed Michigan winner Kathy Zhu for what they called “offensive, insensitive and inappropriate”social…
07.23.19
Art Neville Of The Meters & The Neville…

Art Neville, the singer/keyboardist, and co-founder of legendary New Orleans funk kings The Meters and Neville Brothers has died. He was…
07.23.19
Suspected White Supremacist Caught Bloody Fade After Tossing…

A man suspected of being a white supremacist learned a valuable lesson in minding one’s own business, this after a…
07.23.19
Wig Wearing Man Robs Multiple Waffle Houses

A bizarre story out of Atlanta is going viral. Police are on the hunt for a man whose been seen…
07.23.19
Nike Apologizes To Black Family Who Say They…

A Black family says they were racially profiled and accused of stealing from a Nike store in Santa Monica, Calif.…
07.22.19
Pharma Dweeb Martin Shkreli Loses Conviction Appeal

Martin Shkreli, also known as the “Pharma Bro,” lost his conviction appeal case to gain early release. The former pharmaceutical…
07.22.19
Tyreek Hill Avoids Suspension In Abuse Investigation, NFL…

The NFL, also known as the “can’t get right” of professional sports leagues, has come to a decision in Tyreek…
07.22.19
Chicago Police Fire 4 Cops Over Alleged Laquan…

The family of Laquan McDonald saw justice move positively once more in their direction, this after it was announced four…
07.22.19
Eddie Murphy Says Sammy Davis Jr, Revealed He…

Sammy Davis Jr, told Eddie Murphy he worshipped the devil.
07.19.19
Morehouse Employee Placed On Leave After Several Students…

Morehouse College administrators placed an employee on unpaid administrative leave after students voiced several instances of sexual assault.
07.19.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close