The Watts Hot Report: Donald “Trumps” Hillary For Presidency, Patti LaBelle Snags Cooking Show, and more…

Animal Rights Activits Pissed Over French Montana’s Bday Present…

French Montana received a pet elephant for his birthday and anmimal rights activists are pissed. French seems unbothered. He loves wild animals and also has a pet monkey.

While You Were Sleeping…

While you were sleeping, Donald Trump was elected the 45th President of the United States. He ran a campaign on hate and divisiveness but vows to be a president for all Americans. *side eye*

Patti LaBelle Cooking Show Is Star Studded…

Patti LaBelle’s new cooking show, “Patti’s Place,” will premiere on the Cooking Chanel next month. The show has snagged serveral celebrity guests including 50 Cent, Estelle, Kirk Franklin, and Gayle King.

