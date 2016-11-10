Gabrielle Union Admits She Was ‘Madly In Love’ With Someone Else When She Met Dwyane Wade

They say what’s meant to be will always be, regardless of anyone standing in the way.

Before Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade became relationship goals, the actress admitted she was in love with someone else. While promoting her upcoming film Almost Christmas, Gabby stopped by Access Hollywood and dished on the beginning of her relationship with the NBA star.

She revealed, “I was truly, madly deeply in love with someone else. That’s how we met and we kinda became friends. And the ‘truly, madly, deeply’ guy you know, turned out to be not so amazing.”

Good thing D-Wade isn’t one to give up easily.

“…D turned out to be, you know, the cutie that was persistent,” Gabby continued.

The star also talked more about her upcoming holiday film, which hits theaters on Friday, November 11.

Check out the full interview above.

