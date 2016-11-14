CLOSE
Apollo Nida Gets Engaged In Prison

Life (behind bars) moves pretty fast.

Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker Presents: 'A Mother's Love' at the Rialto Center For The Arts In Atlanta, Georgia

Source: Raymond Boyd / Getty

Apollo Nida wasted no time getting his groove on afer him and ex-wife Phaedra Parks were officially divorced.

According to Real Housewives of Atlanta producers, Apollo started dating a woman two years ago, before he started his prison sentence, and they got engaged a couple months ago. Sources also revealed the woman lives in New Jersey, not far from the the federal prison where he’s serving his sentence, and she visits twice a week.

Apollo and his mystery woman will appear on this season of RHOA. He will be joining the show by phone, however, producers want to keep his new fiancee’s identity under wraps until the episode airs.

Will you be watching?

Apollo Nida Gets Engaged In Prison was originally published on globalgrind.com

