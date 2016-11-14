Apollo Nida wasted no time getting his groove on afer him and ex-wife Phaedra Parks were officially divorced.

According to Real Housewives of Atlanta producers, Apollo started dating a woman two years ago, before he started his prison sentence, and they got engaged a couple months ago. Sources also revealed the woman lives in New Jersey, not far from the the federal prison where he’s serving his sentence, and she visits twice a week.

Apollo and his mystery woman will appear on this season of RHOA. He will be joining the show by phone, however, producers want to keep his new fiancee’s identity under wraps until the episode airs.

Will you be watching?

Want news at your fingertips? Text “MAGIC” to 23845 to join our text club!

ALSO TRENDING:

The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews: Follow @magicbaltimore

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Apollo Nida Gets Engaged In Prison was originally published on globalgrind.com