With Apollo Nida and Phaedra Parks’ divorce finalized, the former couple are free to move on. And for Apollo, that appears to be faster than we all thought.

The imprisoned reality star allegedly got engaged to a woman he began dating two years ago, TMZ reports.

She and Apollo reportedly shot scenes together for the ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta,’ but producers want to keep her identity a secret until she makes her reality TV debut.

Apollo’s fiancee didn’t shoot any scenes with his ex Phaedra, but Phaedra’s reaction to the relationship was captured on camera.

Now this is some tea we will tune in this season to see! Thoughts?

Apollo Nida Got Engaged In Jail & His New Fiancée Will Be On ‘RHOA’ was originally published on hellobeautiful.com