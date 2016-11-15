CLOSE
21-Year-Old Jewell Jones Just Became Michigan’s Youngest State Rep

Plus, University of Michigan student wearing hijab threatened with being set on fire and a North Carolina TV station censors ‘Saturday Night Live’ episode with Dave Chappelle.

#BlackBoyMagic: 21-Year-Old Black Man Just Became Michigan’s Youngest State Rep

Jewell Jones, 21, has made political history: He was just voted in as the youngest state representative in Michigan. According to the Huffington PostJones defeated his opponent Robert Pope with 66 percent of the vote. 

In an Instagram post he wrote: You and I made history, once again. I’m looking forward to serving you all in a greater capacity.”

Jones isn’t a stranger to making history–last year at the age of 20, he became the youngest city council person elected in Inkster, Michigan. In addition, Jones is also a full-time student at the University of Michigan-Dearborn, double majoring in political science and finance, the Huff Post noted.

Congrats Jewell!

North Carolina Station Censors ‘Saturday Night Live’ Episode With Dave Chappelle

Dave Chappelle at Radio City Music Hall

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

A North Carolina TV station decided to censor Saturday’s “Saturday Night Live” episode starring David Chappelle. They citied that the episode had several obscene moments.

According to Variety,  the Raleigh, N.C. affiliate of NBC bleeped out nine different parts of the weekend’s broadcast, writing in a statement, WRAL-TV has a station obscenity, decency and profanity policy that outlines 10 specific words that will not be broadcast on our air. This policy is based on our own standards in combination with FCC guidelines. Our broadcast operators have a 10-second delay button they can choose to use. During Saturday Night Live on NBC, guest host Dave Chapelle used 2 of those words on 9 different occasions and they were silenced.

Sigh…University of Michigan Student Wearing Hijab Threatened With Being Set On Fire

(FILES) A picture taken on January 12, 2

Source: AFP / Getty

A University of Michigan student was approached by an utter stranger who threatened to set her on fire if she didn’t take off her hijab. According to the Washington Post, the police confirmed that the incident happened on Friday and the victim did what her attacker asked.

We do consider this a hate crime,” Diane Brown, public information officer for the university’s Division of Public Safety and Security, told The Post. However, the Ann Arbor Police Department is heading the investigation, the newspaper noted.

There were witnesses who saw the incident transpire who stated that the suspect appeared to be an intoxicated white man in his 20s or 30s who looked unkempt.

This incident is just one of over 200 incidents of harassment and intimidation that have happened to people of color and LGBT individuals since Donald Trump was elected as president last Tuesday night, says the Southern Poverty Law Center.

Sadly, this is Trump’s America.

