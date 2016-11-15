Ashley Graham is named Glamour Magazine’s Women Of The Year.

Monday in Los Angeles, the plus-size model was in attendance at Glamour’s event to receive her award.

Glamour partnered up with Mattel, choosing Ashley out of all the honorees for an official Barbie doll. She joins women of influence and prestige like Ava DuVernay.

Ashley told Fashionista.com that Mattel was open to her insight and feedback. They took 360 degree images of Ashley and requested her input on what her Barbie should wear.

“My only prerequisite was that my thighs touched.”

The curvy Barbie in Ashley’s image is significant for women and little girls. The average U.S. woman is a size 14, so having a Barbie that’s thicker and has body, is great for further representation of women in one of the biggest brands that impact women and girls.

“If I had a Barbie that looked like this growing up, who knows what I would’ve thought about my thichs. I may not have hated them as much; I may not have thought they were so ugly.”

The girl who once thought her thighs were ugly, is now a world renown plus-size model and Glamour’s Women Of The Year.

You can read the whole interview over at Fashionista.com, here.

Want news at your fingertips? Text “MAGIC” to 23845 to join our text club!

ALSO TRENDING:

The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews: Follow @magicbaltimore

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Thanks To Ashley Graham, Barbie’s Thighs Now Touch was originally published on hellobeautiful.com