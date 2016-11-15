CLOSE
Thanks To Ashley Graham, Barbie’s Thighs Now Touch

Ashley Graham is named Glamour Magazine’s Women Of The Year.

Monday in Los Angeles, the plus-size model was in attendance at Glamour’s event to receive her award.

Glamour partnered up with Mattel, choosing Ashley out of all the honorees for an official Barbie doll. She joins women of influence and prestige like Ava DuVernay.

Ashley told Fashionista.com that Mattel was open to her insight and feedback. They took 360 degree images of Ashley and requested her input on what her Barbie should wear.

“My only prerequisite was that my thighs touched.”

The curvy Barbie in Ashley’s image is significant for women and little girls. The average U.S. woman is a size 14, so having a Barbie that’s thicker and has body, is great for further representation of women in one of the biggest brands that impact women and girls.

“If I had a Barbie that looked like this growing up, who knows what I would’ve thought about my thichs. I may not have hated them as much; I may not have thought they were so ugly.”

Glamour Women Of The Year 2016 LIVE Summit - Barbie Unveils Custom Ashley Graham Doll

Source: Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty

The girl who once thought her thighs were ugly, is now a world renown plus-size model and Glamour’s Women Of The Year.

You can read the whole interview over at Fashionista.com, here.

