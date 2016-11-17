CLOSE
Shirley Caesar Responds To Being A Viral Sensation With The #UNameItChallenge

If you haven't had some fun with this latest challenge...you should!

Just in time for the Thanksgiving feasts, set to add pounds and inches to waistlines, the #UNameItChallenge takes a portion of Shirley Caesar’s “Hold My Mule” where she says, “I got beans, greens, potatoes, tomatoes, lamb, rams, hogs, dogs. Beans, greens, potatoes, tomatoes, chicken, turkeys, rabbit (You name it.)” The feast-worthy lyrics were then flipped with a bangin’ trap beat, posted on Instagram and spread like wildfire into a viral sensation.

As expected, the viral video has spawned a ton of remakes and interpretations, including an Asian family’s take on their Thanksgiving tradition as well as a Latin American family’s rendition. Despite all the hoopla, Shirley Caesar has seen the #UNameItChallenge posted online and she offered up her thoughts.

Via The Grio

A clip of Shirley Caesar has been going viral in the #UNameItChallenge ever since she said, “I got greens, beans, potatoes, tomatoes.” The gospel singer has since been featured in memes as well as videos of people singing along to the catchy tune and creating music to go with it.

But Caesar is a good sport about the whole thing, and she spoke exclusively to The Willie Moore Jr. Show about her sudden viral fame and even gave her own performance of the song!

The gospel legend said she discovered the viral meme after a member of her church brought it to her attention. Caesar said the clip was taken from the end of her sermon titled “Hold My Mule.” “I was so shocked to see them dancing…it’s so good to me,” she said, adding that she will be performing the tune during an upcoming show in Columbia, South Carolina.

Check out the original post that started the #UNameItChallenge BELOW:

Shirley Caesar Responds To Being A Viral Sensation With The #UNameItChallenge was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

