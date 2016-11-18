[jwplayer Ryljcs92]

11/18/16- Jacque Reid goes Inside Her Story with Apryl Michelle Brown to talk about her new book, More Than A Body and forgiving herself after an illegal butt injection left her with no limbs and no butt cheeks.

“Anytime we hit the ground and we hit darkness…I really thank God for all the spiritual works that I did before the injections. One thing I knew for sure that nothing was happening to me, everything that was happening to me was happening for me,” Brown said.

Click the link above to hear the entire interview.

Want news at your fingertips? Text “MAGIC” to 23845 to join our text club!

ALSO TRENDING:

The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews: Follow @magicbaltimore

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

(Photo Source: Apryl Michelle Brown Facebook)

Apryl Michelle Brown Has Forgiven Herself After Butt Injections Left Her An Amputee was originally published on BlackAmericaWeb.com