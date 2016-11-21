CLOSE
National
HomeNational

Been Around The World: President Obama’s Historic First Visits

Obama became the first sitting U.S. president to travel to Burma, Cambodia, Kenya, Ethiopia and Laos.

Leave a comment

In his historic presidency, Barack Obama has travelled to over 51 countries to strengthen diplomatic relationships with America’s foreign allies, while also forging new ones. On Sunday, Obama made his final foreign trip as president to the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation in Lima, Peru.

Yes, our beloved president has, in the words of the late great Notorious B.I.G., “been around the world … and been player hated.” The president’s travel as an extension of his foreign policy is reflected his choices.

According to journalist Fareed Zakaria, Obama has pursued a new foreign policy, one “that limits U.S. involvement in establishing political order in the Middle East, focusing instead on counterterrorism. This has freed the administration to pursue new approaches with countries such as Iran and Cuba and to direct attention and resources to the Asia-Pacific region, which in just a few years will be home to four of the world’s five largest economies.”

Just this year, the president traveled to Cuba. Although he’s not the first U.S. president to do so, his March 2016 trip opened up diplomatic relations between the two nations for the first time in over 50 years. In May, President Obama became the first sitting president to visit the Japanese city of Hiroshima during a trip to Asia.

This is but one of President Obama’s “firsts,” becoming the first U.S. sitting president to travel to the countries of Burma, Cambodia, Kenya, Ethiopia and Laos. Let’s explore these historic trips in more detail.

Burma (Myanmar): November 19, 2012

President Obama embarked on a historic three-day trip to Asia on November 17-20, 2012. He visited Thailand, Burma and Cambodia. In Burma/Myanmar, Obama met with President Thein Sein and his opposition, the leader of the National League for Democracy, Aung San Suu Kyi. The president’s visit served to further encourage Burma’s transition to democratic leadership from a decades-long hold of power under military rule.

US President Obama Makes Historic Visit To Burma

Source: Paula Bronstein / Getty

Cambodia: November 19, 2012

Making history twice in one day, Obama visited Cambodia where he attended the East Asia Summit and meet with the leaders of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations.

CAMBODIA-ASEAN-SUMMIT-US

Source: CHRISTOPHE ARCHAMBAULT / Getty

Kenya: July 24-26, 2015

Obama’s 2015 trip to Kenya was not only diplomatic, but personal. His father, Barack Obama Sr., was a native son of the nation, and during the two-day period there, Obama met with several family members. The trip served to “reinforce America’s commitment to expand economic growth and trade, strengthening democracy on a global scale and investing in the next generation of African leaders,” according to the White House.

KENYA-US-OBAMA-DIPLOMACY

Source: SIMON MAINA / Getty

Ethiopia: July 26-28, 2015

Much like his historic back-to-back visits to Burma and Cambodia, President Obama flew to Ethiopia to meet with Prime Minister Hailemariam Desalegn directly after his trip to Kenya. During the visit, Obama urged Ethiopian political leaders to embrace freedom of the press and forged talks centered on human rights issues.

US President Barack Obama in Ethiopia

Source: Anadolu Agency / Getty

Cuba: March 20-22, 2016

Obama’s controversial trip to Cuba in 2016 marked the first time a sitting U.S. president visited the country since Calvin Coolidge in 1928. Obama, accompanied by First Lady Michelle Obama and their daughters Sasha and Malia, embarked on a two-day trip in March 2016. Obama’s visit with Cuban President Raul Castro directed a path to restore relations between the two countries.

CUBA-US-OBAMA-CASTRO

Source: STR / Getty

Hiroshima, Japan: May 27, 2016

President Obama made a brief stop during his trip to Asia in May 2016 to lay a wreath at the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Museum, which commemorates the United States dropping an atomic bomb on the city on August 6, 1945, during World War II. Though Obama’s visit reminded the world of the dangers of atomic weapons, many were upset the President refrained from apologizing for the attack.

U.S. President Barack Obama Visits Hiroshima

Source: The Asahi Shimbun / Getty

Laos: September 5-8, 2016

During his visit, Obama attempted to make amends for the carnage the United States caused during the Vietnam war. In the 1970s, the U.S. dropped more than 2 million tons of bombs on Laos, making it the most heavily bombed country per capita in human history. The president also announced a plan for reparations by doubling the amount of aid to $30 million dollars every year for three years.

LAOS-ASEAN-SUMMIT-US-DIPLOMACY

Source: SAUL LOEB / Getty

SOURCE: U.S. Department of StateThe White House, The Washington Post

Want news at your fingertips? Text “MAGIC” to 23845 to join our text club!

ALSO TRENDING: 

The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews:

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

 

Been Around The World: President Obama’s Historic First Visits was originally published on newsone.com

Burma , cambodia , Cuba , Ethiopia , foreign policy , hiroshima , Kenya , Laos , President Barack Obama , presidential trips

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Miss Michigan Loses Crown Because of Racist Tweets

Organizers of the Miss World America pageant dismissed Michigan winner Kathy Zhu for what they called “offensive, insensitive and inappropriate”social…
07.23.19
Art Neville Of The Meters & The Neville…

Art Neville, the singer/keyboardist, and co-founder of legendary New Orleans funk kings The Meters and Neville Brothers has died. He was…
07.23.19
Suspected White Supremacist Caught Bloody Fade After Tossing…

A man suspected of being a white supremacist learned a valuable lesson in minding one’s own business, this after a…
07.23.19
Wig Wearing Man Robs Multiple Waffle Houses

A bizarre story out of Atlanta is going viral. Police are on the hunt for a man whose been seen…
07.23.19
Nike Apologizes To Black Family Who Say They…

A Black family says they were racially profiled and accused of stealing from a Nike store in Santa Monica, Calif.…
07.22.19
Pharma Dweeb Martin Shkreli Loses Conviction Appeal

Martin Shkreli, also known as the “Pharma Bro,” lost his conviction appeal case to gain early release. The former pharmaceutical…
07.22.19
Tyreek Hill Avoids Suspension In Abuse Investigation, NFL…

The NFL, also known as the “can’t get right” of professional sports leagues, has come to a decision in Tyreek…
07.22.19
Chicago Police Fire 4 Cops Over Alleged Laquan…

The family of Laquan McDonald saw justice move positively once more in their direction, this after it was announced four…
07.22.19
Eddie Murphy Says Sammy Davis Jr, Revealed He…

Sammy Davis Jr, told Eddie Murphy he worshipped the devil.
07.19.19
Morehouse Employee Placed On Leave After Several Students…

Morehouse College administrators placed an employee on unpaid administrative leave after students voiced several instances of sexual assault.
07.19.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close