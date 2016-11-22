Senior Pastor Freddie Haynes and his church Friendship West Baptist found themselves in the midst of controversy when social media got wind of the megachurch allegedly playing the Dallas Cowboys game during church this past Sunday.
“We had this piece called West Wall Street where we have our black businesses line our lobby to sell their goods…we had a Black Sunday. We thought, it was a noon game on Sunday, instead of have our people leave and go shopping, let’s put the game on all the screens in the lobby…we put it on after church. People have sent us to hell and others have said it was creative,” Pastor Haynes said.
(Photo Source: Courtesy)
Dallas Pastor Responds To Criticism After Playing Cowboys Game At Church was originally published on BlackAmericaWeb.com