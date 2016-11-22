Dove and Stellar Award winner Pastor Kim Burrell is just one of the many voices that will join the Hidden Figures original soundtrack produced by Pharrell Williams. She talks to the Tom Joyner Morning Show about the film’s single, I See The Victory.

On working with Pharrell:

“Life in the studio is Pharrell is a Breed. He is such a professional. he’s encouraging and fun. He’s such a smart man and very, very humble. The movie is very powerful. the entire soundtrack is live. You’ve got Lalah and Janelle Monae.”

Be sure to check out Kim’s performance of the national anthem at the Bayou Classic this year in New Orleans, LA. Click the link above to hear the entire interview.

Want news at your fingertips? Text “MAGIC” to 23845 to join our text club!

ALSO TRENDING:

The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews: Follow @magicbaltimore

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Like BlackAmericaWeb.com on Facebook. Follow us on Twitter.

(Photo Source: Courtesy)

Kim Burrell Teams Up With Pharrell For ‘Hidden Figures’ Soundtrack was originally published on BlackAmericaWeb.com