Leader of the far right, Richard B. Spencer, greeted the audience at a White Nationalist conference in D.C. by yelling, “Hail Trump, hail our people, hail victory!” – but we’re not surprised, as his commitment to spreading White supremacy has never wavered.

Even scarier is the fact that the audience responded to his greeting, and Trump’s win in the 2016 presidential election, with cheers and Nazi salutes. The conference is described as “an independent organization dedicated to the heritage, identity, and future of people of European descent in the United States, and around the world.”

“America was until this past generation a white country designed for ourselves and our posterity. It is our creation, it is our inheritance, and it belongs to us,” Spencer told the audience of over 200 people.

The Atlantic reports:

“For most of the day, a parade of speakers discussed their ideology in relatively anodyne terms, putting a presentable face on their agenda. But after dinner, when most journalists had already departed, Spencer rose and delivered a speech to his followers dripping with anti-Semitism, and leaving no doubt as to what he actually seeks. He referred to the mainstream media as ‘Lügenpresse,’ a term he said he was borrowing from “the original German”; the Nazis used the word to attack their critics in the press.”

Tweet us your thoughts after watching the insane clip above. Is this what we have to look forward to during a Trump presidency?

Watch Disturbing Video Of White Supremacists Shouting ‘Hail Trump!’ With Nazi Salutes was originally published on globalgrind.com