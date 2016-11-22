CLOSE
National
HomeNational

Watch Disturbing Video Of White Supremacists Shouting ‘Hail Trump!’ With Nazi Salutes

Is this a scary sign of things to come?

Leave a comment

Leader of the far right, Richard B. Spencer, greeted the audience at a White Nationalist conference in D.C. by yelling, “Hail Trump, hail our people, hail victory!” – but we’re not surprised, as his commitment to spreading White supremacy has never wavered.

Even scarier is the fact that the audience responded to his greeting, and Trump’s win in the 2016 presidential election, with cheers and Nazi salutes. The conference is described as “an independent organization dedicated to the heritage, identity, and future of people of European descent in the United States, and around the world.”

“America was until this past generation a white country designed for ourselves and our posterity. It is our creation, it is our inheritance, and it belongs to us,” Spencer told the audience of over 200 people.

The Atlantic reports:

“For most of the day, a parade of speakers discussed their ideology in relatively anodyne terms, putting a presentable face on their agenda. But after dinner, when most journalists had already departed, Spencer rose and delivered a speech to his followers dripping with anti-Semitism, and leaving no doubt as to what he actually seeks. He referred to the mainstream media as ‘Lügenpresse,’ a term he said he was borrowing from “the original German”; the Nazis used the word to attack their critics in the press.”

Tweet us your thoughts after watching the insane clip above. Is this what we have to look forward to during a Trump presidency?

Want news at your fingertips? Text “MAGIC” to 23845 to join our text club!

ALSO TRENDING: 

The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews:

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Watch Disturbing Video Of White Supremacists Shouting ‘Hail Trump!’ With Nazi Salutes was originally published on globalgrind.com

Donald Trump , Nazi , Race , Richard Spencer

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Suspected White Supremacist Caught Bloody Fade After Tossing…

A man suspected of being a white supremacist learned a valuable lesson in minding one’s own business, this after a…
07.23.19
Wig Wearing Man Robs Multiple Waffle Houses

A bizarre story out of Atlanta is going viral. Police are on the hunt for a man whose been seen…
07.23.19
Nike Apologizes To Black Family Who Say They…

A Black family says they were racially profiled and accused of stealing from a Nike store in Santa Monica, Calif.…
07.22.19
Pharma Dweeb Martin Shkreli Loses Conviction Appeal

Martin Shkreli, also known as the “Pharma Bro,” lost his conviction appeal case to gain early release. The former pharmaceutical…
07.22.19
Tyreek Hill Avoids Suspension In Abuse Investigation, NFL…

The NFL, also known as the “can’t get right” of professional sports leagues, has come to a decision in Tyreek…
07.22.19
Chicago Police Fire 4 Cops Over Alleged Laquan…

The family of Laquan McDonald saw justice move positively once more in their direction, this after it was announced four…
07.22.19
Eddie Murphy Says Sammy Davis Jr, Revealed He…

Sammy Davis Jr, told Eddie Murphy he worshipped the devil.
07.19.19
Morehouse Employee Placed On Leave After Several Students…

Morehouse College administrators placed an employee on unpaid administrative leave after students voiced several instances of sexual assault.
07.19.19
Newborn Dies After Grandfather Gives Him Taste Of…

A 1-month-old in China reportedly died after consuming alcohol his grandfather gave him at a party as a dare.
07.19.19
Man Asked To Resign After Emailing Tupac Lyrics…

The director of Iowa’s social services agency is a huge fan of Tupac Shakur, which ultimately ended up costing him…
07.18.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close