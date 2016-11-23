CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Nia Long Set For Juicy Recurring Role On ‘Empire’

This is Nia Long as you've never seen her before...going up against the Lyons!

Leave a comment
17 Super Hot Pics Of Nia Long (PHOTOS)
15 photos

The latest season of the FOX hit series Empire is already off to a great start, as the storyline for the current third season is filled with the twists, turns and drama that we have come to love and expect from the show. Additionally, the guest stars for this season have been top-notch as well, including Taye Diggs, Mariah Carey and the upcoming Phylicia Rashad. You can now add the gorgeous Nia Long to that list because it has just been confirmed that she will indeed be visiting the Lyon’s den this season in a recurring role.

Nia Long is having quite the rebound to her 2016. After seeing the cancellation of her ABC series Uncle Buck earlier this summer, she quickly landed a starring role in the upcoming Lifetime remake of the classic film Beaches in the role originated by Barbara Hershey. She followed that up with a co-starring role in the 2017 release of Netflix’s television adaptation of the hit indie film Dear White People, in which she will play a college professor. Now industry insider Deadline has confirmed that Long is set for a juicy role on Empire that will see her interacting with the Lyon family in interesting ways.

Via Deadline:

“Uncle Buck” alumna Nia Long has booked a recurring role on the current third season of Fox’s hit hip-hop drama series “Empire,” co-created by Lee Daniels and Danny Strong.

Long will play Giuliana (Giusi), a queenpin who runs a club in Las Vegas and makes brash moves in the gangster underworld of New York to secure a deal with Empire. Sleek, sexy, and cold-blooded, she rubs elbows with Lucious (Terrence Howard) and goes toe-to-toe with Cookie (Taraji P. Henson) even as she reckons with her own mysterious past.

There is no word yet on when fans can expect to see Long’s debut on Empire, however it will likely be in 2017 when the series returns from its fall finale, which airs December 14. In the meantime you can check out Nia Long in the Beaches remake airing on Lifetime on January 21 at 8pm.

Want news at your fingertips? Text “MAGIC” to 23845 to join our text club!

ALSO TRENDING: 

The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews:

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

 

Nia Long Set For Juicy Recurring Role On ‘Empire’ was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

celebrity news , Empire , empire fox , Entertainment News , Fox Network , nia long , TV news

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Suspected White Supremacist Caught Bloody Fade After Tossing…

A man suspected of being a white supremacist learned a valuable lesson in minding one’s own business, this after a…
07.23.19
Wig Wearing Man Robs Multiple Waffle Houses

A bizarre story out of Atlanta is going viral. Police are on the hunt for a man whose been seen…
07.23.19
Nike Apologizes To Black Family Who Say They…

A Black family says they were racially profiled and accused of stealing from a Nike store in Santa Monica, Calif.…
07.22.19
Pharma Dweeb Martin Shkreli Loses Conviction Appeal

Martin Shkreli, also known as the “Pharma Bro,” lost his conviction appeal case to gain early release. The former pharmaceutical…
07.22.19
Tyreek Hill Avoids Suspension In Abuse Investigation, NFL…

The NFL, also known as the “can’t get right” of professional sports leagues, has come to a decision in Tyreek…
07.22.19
Chicago Police Fire 4 Cops Over Alleged Laquan…

The family of Laquan McDonald saw justice move positively once more in their direction, this after it was announced four…
07.22.19
Eddie Murphy Says Sammy Davis Jr, Revealed He…

Sammy Davis Jr, told Eddie Murphy he worshipped the devil.
07.19.19
Morehouse Employee Placed On Leave After Several Students…

Morehouse College administrators placed an employee on unpaid administrative leave after students voiced several instances of sexual assault.
07.19.19
Newborn Dies After Grandfather Gives Him Taste Of…

A 1-month-old in China reportedly died after consuming alcohol his grandfather gave him at a party as a dare.
07.19.19
Man Asked To Resign After Emailing Tupac Lyrics…

The director of Iowa’s social services agency is a huge fan of Tupac Shakur, which ultimately ended up costing him…
07.18.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close