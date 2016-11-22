CLOSE
Full Trailer For Netflix’s Barack Obama Biopic ‘Barry’ Has Arrived

See how Barack Obama went from young and ambitious to changing the nation.

As his last days in office unfortunately come to a close, it’s safe to say that President Barack Obama’s legacy has been firmly cemented in the minds and hearts of many. However before he officially surrenders the keys to the White House, he and FLOTUS Michelle may want to have a movie date courtesy of Netflix. The streaming service giant finally released the full trailer for its Obama biopic Barry, which is set to arrive just in time for the holiday season.

After the summer release of the independent film Southside With You that detailed the love story between the President and First Lady, comes a second in-depth look at Obama and this time it shows how an ambitious college student went on to make American political history. Shadow and Act has further details regarding the film, including the synopsis and official Netflix release date.

Via Shadow and Act:

The second of 2 (that we know of) young Barack Obama-related films making a splash this year, made its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival last month, to favorable reviews, dubbing it a crowd-pleaser, and heralding star Devon Terrell as a talent to watch.

A week after its world premiere, Netflix bought worldwide rights to “Barry,” and has now set a December 16, 2016 release date for the film, on the premiere subscription VOD service.

“Barry’s” official synopsis reads: It’s the Fall of 1981 and a young Barack Obama —known to his friends as “Barry”— arrives as a transfer student at Columbia University. Thrust into Mayor Koch’s racially fraught and crime-ridden New York City, Barry finds himself pulled between various social stratospheres. As he struggles to maintain a series of increasingly strained relationships—with his Kansas-born mother, his estranged Kenyan father, and his classmates —glaring issues of inequality force him to confront questions surrounding his own identity. His experiences over that pivotal school year begin to shape his views on race, government, and what it means to be an American.

You can check out the FULL trailer for Barry BELOW:

Full Trailer For Netflix’s Barack Obama Biopic ‘Barry’ Has Arrived was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

