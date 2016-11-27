Chaka Khan Participates In #DubChallenge For Before And After Fabulous

Chaka Khan has always been fabulous. There’s no question about that. But the 63-year-old had to show up and show out for the newest challenge to hit social media: Dub Challenge.

As noted by Bossip the Dub Challenge is people putting their old pics up and showing how they have turned into dimes…or dubs. Basically, reminiscent of glow ups. And while it’s trending heavy with teenagers, there are a few actual adults who show more dramatic evolutions.

Following suit was the icon who’s Twitter account posted a photo of Chaka then (ten years ago) versus now— slim and trim.

Love yourself no matter what size or age. Dab NEVER dub. #dubchallenge pic.twitter.com/zSSriKZRJz — Chaka Khan (@ChakaKhan) November 25, 2016

Y'all are so wrong 4 the "dub" in #dubchallenge but Auntie got something 4 ya! pic.twitter.com/50YgVKPq9S — Chaka Khan (@ChakaKhan) November 24, 2016

The singer lost the bulk of her weight in 2011 after being diagnosed with Type-2 Diabetes and high blood pressure. She’s kept it off ever since with a meat-free diet.

But Chaka isn’t the only one to participate in the challenge. Some of our favorites were…

but bob Duncan had the best #dubchallenge of all time pic.twitter.com/xaHQM2B0Z4 — hey hey haYley (@90sNiallftafi) November 26, 2016

Nothing better than reflecting on your journey, even if it’s not as glamorous as your present.

