Baltimore Major Richard Gibson tried to save the life of a 1-month-old baby girl during a police protest over the weekend, but unfortunately, he failed.

During a protest over the shooting of a man armed with knives, Gibson was patrolling nearby when he was told by a group of people that a small baby had stopped breathing and was bleeding from her nose. Shortly after, Gibson went into hero mode and rushed into the pizza shop where the baby and her mother had sought cover and performed CPR. Unfortunately, she died at the scene.

“Tonight, our thoughts and prayers are with that family. I couldn’t even begin to imagine the pain they’re feeling,” Baltimore City Police spokesperson Det. Jeremy Silbert told Fox Baltimore. “We’re human also. We get upset about things. There are things that make us sad. I think yesterday was a perfect example.”

Although he didn’t get the ending he hoped for, Gibson’s courage and bravery were acknowledged and filmed by Duane Davis, who has become somewhat of a public figure for his criticism of the police over the years. Davis told reporters, “The police did do something positive in the community today… today they served and protected the community.”

Det. Silbert said the cause of the infant’s death is unknown. Check out the emotional clip above.

A Baltimore Officer Breaks Down In Tears After Failing To Save An Infant was originally published on globalgrind.com