People Of Color Race To Buy Guns Amid Fear Of Trump Presidency

Gun owners and gun advocacy groups have seen an uptick in participation from people of color who face serious concerns for their safety after Donald Trump‘s November 8 election, a new NBC News report suggests.

Many are fearful of what will happen to the nation’s already splintered race relations after the President-elect’s victory. According to the television news outlet, more than 700 hate crimes have been reported since early November through data compiled by the Southern Poverty Law Center.

“You feel that racists now feel like they can attack us just because the president is doing it,” Earl Curtis, a Chantilly, Virginia arsenal owner told NBC News.

NBC News writes:

“Gun store owners told NBC News that since November 8 they’re seeing up to four times as many black and minority customers — and black gun groups are reporting double the normal number of attendees at their meetings since the election.

October saw 2.3 million FBI background checks for gun sales, an all-time record; and the 18th month in a row to set a new high. November could be on pace to break that.

But while gun company stocks and firearm sales saw a run-up before the election — based on fears a Hillary Clinton victory would result in increased gun-control measures — shares in gun companies fell as much as 20 percent after Trump’s win.”

Several gun owners and advocacy groups told NBC they’ve seen increased levels of participation among Hispanics, Muslims and members of the LGBT community. Black women were also reported in the uptick – many have sought out training in regards to gun safety and firearm access.

While many flock in terms of preparation, others say it may be best to remain calm and only react in self-defense.

“I tell everyone don’t panic, use your head. If you see something not normal, get out. You’re probably right. And if you’re not able to get out, you’re prepared to do what you need to do,” said Philip Smith, founder of the National African-American Gun Association.

SOURCE: NBC News

