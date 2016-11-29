If you’ve ever heard the song ‘Wind Beneath My Wings” (Gerald Levert and his father, Eddie, remade it some years back) you may have wondered where it came from. Well, for those of you born after 1990, you might not know that it’s the theme song from the 1988 movie Beaches starring Bette Midler and Barbara Hershey. The movie was the tearjerker BFF girlfriend movie of the day and now it’s being turned into a Lifetime movie starring Broadway star Idina Menzel and actress Nia Long.

This week, the trailer hits the web, along with the TV movie’s release date – it’s coming Saturday, January 21 at 8 p.m.

Here’s the trailer. Will you be watching?

PHOTO: Lifetime

Lifetime Drops ‘Beaches’ Trailer And Release Date was originally published on BlackAmericaWeb.com