CLOSE
TJMS: If You Missed It
HomeTJMS: If You Missed It

Lifetime Drops ‘Beaches’ Trailer And Release Date

Leave a comment

beaches-remake-lifetime-1

If you’ve ever heard the song ‘Wind Beneath My Wings” (Gerald Levert and his father, Eddie, remade it some years back) you may have wondered where it came from. Well, for those of you born after 1990, you might not know that it’s the theme song from the 1988 movie Beaches starring Bette Midler and Barbara Hershey. The movie was the tearjerker BFF girlfriend movie of the day and now it’s being turned into a Lifetime movie starring Broadway star Idina Menzel and actress Nia Long.

This week, the trailer hits the web, along with the TV movie’s release date – it’s coming Saturday, January 21 at 8 p.m.

Here’s the trailer. Will you be watching?

Want news at your fingertips? Text “MAGIC” to 23845 to join our text club!

ALSO TRENDING:

The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews:

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

17 Super Hot Pics Of Nia Long (PHOTOS)
15 photos

PHOTO: Lifetime

Like BlackAmericaWeb.com on Facebook. Follow us on Twitter.

Lifetime Drops ‘Beaches’ Trailer And Release Date was originally published on BlackAmericaWeb.com

beaches , Idina Menzel , Lifetime , nia long

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Paramedics Says It Was A ‘Tragic Error’ To…

Erin Carey's family filed a lawsuit.
07.12.19
Video Surfaces Of The Moment Former Black Trump…

Alva Johnson says this video proves she was sexually harassed by Trump.
07.12.19
Georgia Woman Says She Was Evicted For Having…

A Georgia woman is suing her former landlord, alleging that he evicted her because she invited her black co-worker to…
07.11.19
Apple Unveils Updated MacBook Air & MacBook Pro…

Before Apple drops macOS Catalina, the company announced it has updated its MacBook Air and MacBook Pro with new hardware…
07.11.19
Should This Black Festival Charge White Attendees Double…

An upcoming music festival in Detroit centered on Black creatives caught some flak for charging white attendees double than what…
07.10.19
Snoop Dogg Says U.S. Women’s Soccer Team Should…

Snoop Dogg has become more than the living Hip-Hop icon that he is, and has emerged as a worthy cultural…
07.10.19
Amber Guyger’s Attorneys Want To Move Murder Trial…

Former Dallas police officer Amber Guyger is going on trial for the shooting death of Botham Jean after mistaking his…
07.10.19
7/24/99- Reform Party founder Ross Perot speaks to delegates at the party's 1999 national convention in Dearborn, Texas Saturday night. Perot stressed the problems with the two-party system and urged Reform party members to remain honest politicians.(Phot
Billionaire and Former Presidential Candidate Ross Perot Dead…

Ross Perot died Tuesday (July 9) after a battle with leukemia. According to a statement, the Billionaire transitioned at his…
07.09.19
Little Boy Begs Dad To Not Call Cops…

Another white person has been caught on tape calling police on a black person because … well, just because. In…
07.09.19
Man Tried To Convince Neighbor He Was A…

A Georgia man allegedly told a woman he was an Atlanta police officer and needed to execute a search warrant…
07.09.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close