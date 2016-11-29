CLOSE
Charm City
Former NFL Player Jason Brown Grows Over 250K Pounds Of Food For Families In Need [VIDEO]

Former Baltimore Ravens and St. Louis Rams football player Jason Brown is proof that you can do anything you set your mind to with hard work and determination.

A University of North Carolina grad too, Brown gave up his multimillion dollar football career in 2012 to start farming. He didn’t have a farmers background, but thanks to the internet, YouTube videos taught him how to grow crops.

The idea was birthed when he turned 27-year-old and assessed his life’s purpose, reflecting on how his brother died at the same age serving the U.S. military in Afghanistan. His brother’s heroic memory inspired him to want to “serve” as well. Hunger relief charity became his new passion.

Had a blessed Memorial Day with the family. #hero

Fast forward to 2016, Brown now spends his time harvesting food on his 1,000-acre “First Fruits Farm” in eastern North Carolina. This year he grew over 250,000 pounds of sweet potatoes on his land, where the first harvest was donated to families in need.

