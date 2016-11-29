CLOSE
Chicago Woman Displays Peak White Privilege In Michaels Store Meltdown

A viral video captures an unnamed White woman who was convinced two Black Michaels employees discriminated against her after she refused to purchase a $1 plastic bag.

Ashocking ten-minute viral video captures the outburst of an unnamed White Chicago woman who was convinced several Black Michaels employees discriminated against her after she refused to purchase a $1 plastic bag, The Huffington Post reports.

“And I voted for Trump! So there! What, you want to kick me out because of that?” the woman yells. “And look who won! And look who won! And look who won!”

According to The Chicago Tribune, the woman unleashed her verbal barrage in the craft superstore on November 23 after letting Jessie Grady, the woman who filmed the incident, skip her in line.

Grady said she stood near the entrance of the store after she cashed out, listening as the woman gradually became unhinged. Overall, the whole encounter lasted about 45 minutes, according to Grady.

“It just sounded like a disgruntled customer for a second,” Grady told The Washington Post. “And then she made a homophobic slur, she started cussing the manager, all sorts of things. It just kind of got out of control. So I waited, but it was like, when she started yelling African-American women are discriminating against me, that’s when I pulled out my phone.”

When the woman finally exited the store, she turned her energy towards Grady, berating her for filming the encounter. The woman then proceeded to pull out her phone to film Grady and her baby in retaliation. A store manager arrived moments later and calmly asked the woman to settle down.

“I am a paying customer, I am not someone off the street!” the woman shrieks. “You screamed at me from across the store like you were in your own living room,” she yells in the direction of another employee. “You’re an animal.”

After several minutes, the woman walks away while she reports her side of events to the police over the phone. According to HuffPo, Chicago police responded, but a report was never filed because the woman left the scene. There were no arrests or citations.

Michaels released a statement condemning any form of “discrimination or racism” against employees, and vowed to launch an internal investigation. “We regret that our customers and team members were affected by this unfortunate incident and are grateful for the leadership of our store team in working to resolve it without further escalation,” the statement continued.

“The reason that I posted the video is because people need to know that this is real,” Grady told The Washington Post. “They need to know that this is happening. And they need to stand up and do something about it, and say that this is not OK.”

SOURCE: Huffington PostChicago TribuneThe Washington Post, YouTube | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty 

 

Chicago Woman Displays Peak White Privilege In Michaels Store Meltdown was originally published on newsone.com

