CLOSE
National
HomeNational

Pediatrician Who Made Very Racist Comments About Michelle Obama Will Keep Her Job

Still, Dr. Michelle Herren somehow claims she isn't racist.

Leave a comment
10 Reasons Why We’ll Always Be Thankful For First Lady Michelle Obama
10 photos

A Colorado professor and doctor is claiming she isn’t racist after making very disturbing comments about First Lady Michelle Obama. But what’s new?

Dr. Michelle Herren, a pediatric anesthesiologist for Denver Health Medical Center and assistant professor at Colorado University’s School of Medicine, took to Facebook to bad-mouth FLOTUS.

From Complex:

On Facebook, Herren posted a picture of Michelle Obama yelling, and added her own caption: “Doesn’t seem to be speaking too eloquently here, thank god we can’t hear her! Harvard??? That’s a place for ‘entitled’ folks said all the liberals!” In the comments, Herren added, “Monkey face and poor ebonic English!!! There! I feel better and am still not racist!!! Just calling it like it is!”

Herren has since deleted her post and follow-up comments, and argues that what she said was taken out of context. She also says she was responding to another post, “which argued that it’s OK to ‘say whatever they want about Melania Trump, but if they do the same about Michelle Obama they’re considered racist,’ Complex writes.

The site continues, “Dr. Herren, who makes $363,600 a year, will keep from her job with Denver Health, where she’s worked since late 2007. Denver Health said in a statement: ‘We don’t condone nor do we agree with the statements Dr. Herren made, as they are inconsistent with Denver Health’s mission and values. However, we cannot control the opinions our staff choose to express as private individuals.’”

Thoughts?

Want news at your fingertips? Text “MAGIC” to 23845 to join our text club!

ALSO TRENDING:

The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews:

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Like Fine Wine: See How Lenny Kravitz & These 20 Celebrities Defy Father Time
40 photos

Pediatrician Who Made Very Racist Comments About Michelle Obama Will Keep Her Job was originally published on globalgrind.com

'Racist’ , FLOTUS , michelle obama

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Nike Apologizes To Black Family Who Say They…

A Black family says they were racially profiled and accused of stealing from a Nike store in Santa Monica, Calif.…
07.22.19
Pharma Dweeb Martin Shkreli Loses Conviction Appeal

Martin Shkreli, also known as the “Pharma Bro,” lost his conviction appeal case to gain early release. The former pharmaceutical…
07.22.19
Tyreek Hill Avoids Suspension In Abuse Investigation, NFL…

The NFL, also known as the “can’t get right” of professional sports leagues, has come to a decision in Tyreek…
07.22.19
Chicago Police Fire 4 Cops Over Alleged Laquan…

The family of Laquan McDonald saw justice move positively once more in their direction, this after it was announced four…
07.22.19
Eddie Murphy Says Sammy Davis Jr, Revealed He…

Sammy Davis Jr, told Eddie Murphy he worshipped the devil.
07.19.19
Morehouse Employee Placed On Leave After Several Students…

Morehouse College administrators placed an employee on unpaid administrative leave after students voiced several instances of sexual assault.
07.19.19
Newborn Dies After Grandfather Gives Him Taste Of…

A 1-month-old in China reportedly died after consuming alcohol his grandfather gave him at a party as a dare.
07.19.19
Man Asked To Resign After Emailing Tupac Lyrics…

The director of Iowa’s social services agency is a huge fan of Tupac Shakur, which ultimately ended up costing him…
07.18.19
Arrest Made In Murder Of African-American Museum Founder…

Authorities have made an arrest in the shocking death of Sadie Roberts-Joseph, 75, a beloved activist and the founder of…
07.18.19
Dwight Howard Says He Feel ‘Free’ After Rumors…

The NBA player has spoken out for the first time about rumors surrounding his sexual orientation.
07.17.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close