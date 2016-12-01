CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Tamera Mowry Sings With The Joy Of The Lord In New Video

In case you forgot, Tamera can sing!

Leave a comment
INSTADAILY: 17 Fabulous Photos Of Tamera Mowry-Housley & Family
0 photos

We’ve always known actress Tamera Mowry could sing. She and her sister Tia debuted their vocals on the iconic theme song to their hit 90s show ‘Sister, Sister.’

Within the sitcom, we got glimpses of her pipes from time to time, particularly on the episode when Tamera sang Mary J. Blige’s ‘I’m Going Down” like her teenage heart had been ripped into shreds.

Now, Tamera is reminding us what she can do in this new clip. Social media fans of the twin had been asking the mama of two to sing a little bit for them, and she definitely delivered.

Tamera, a devout Christian, pulled from her spiritual roots and sang “Lord, I Believe In You,” from her heart. Take a listen:

 

Want news at your fingertips? Text “MAGIC” to 23845 to join our text club!

ALSO TRENDING:

The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews:

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Like Fine Wine: See How Lenny Kravitz & These 20 Celebrities Defy Father Time
40 photos

 

Tamera Mowry Sings With The Joy Of The Lord In New Video was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Nike Apologizes To Black Family Who Say They…

A Black family says they were racially profiled and accused of stealing from a Nike store in Santa Monica, Calif.…
07.22.19
Pharma Dweeb Martin Shkreli Loses Conviction Appeal

Martin Shkreli, also known as the “Pharma Bro,” lost his conviction appeal case to gain early release. The former pharmaceutical…
07.22.19
Tyreek Hill Avoids Suspension In Abuse Investigation, NFL…

The NFL, also known as the “can’t get right” of professional sports leagues, has come to a decision in Tyreek…
07.22.19
Chicago Police Fire 4 Cops Over Alleged Laquan…

The family of Laquan McDonald saw justice move positively once more in their direction, this after it was announced four…
07.22.19
Eddie Murphy Says Sammy Davis Jr, Revealed He…

Sammy Davis Jr, told Eddie Murphy he worshipped the devil.
07.19.19
Morehouse Employee Placed On Leave After Several Students…

Morehouse College administrators placed an employee on unpaid administrative leave after students voiced several instances of sexual assault.
07.19.19
Newborn Dies After Grandfather Gives Him Taste Of…

A 1-month-old in China reportedly died after consuming alcohol his grandfather gave him at a party as a dare.
07.19.19
Man Asked To Resign After Emailing Tupac Lyrics…

The director of Iowa’s social services agency is a huge fan of Tupac Shakur, which ultimately ended up costing him…
07.18.19
Arrest Made In Murder Of African-American Museum Founder…

Authorities have made an arrest in the shocking death of Sadie Roberts-Joseph, 75, a beloved activist and the founder of…
07.18.19
Dwight Howard Says He Feel ‘Free’ After Rumors…

The NBA player has spoken out for the first time about rumors surrounding his sexual orientation.
07.17.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close