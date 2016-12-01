We’ve always known actress Tamera Mowry could sing. She and her sister Tia debuted their vocals on the iconic theme song to their hit 90s show ‘Sister, Sister.’

Within the sitcom, we got glimpses of her pipes from time to time, particularly on the episode when Tamera sang Mary J. Blige’s ‘I’m Going Down” like her teenage heart had been ripped into shreds.

Now, Tamera is reminding us what she can do in this new clip. Social media fans of the twin had been asking the mama of two to sing a little bit for them, and she definitely delivered.

Tamera, a devout Christian, pulled from her spiritual roots and sang “Lord, I Believe In You,” from her heart. Take a listen:

Tamera Mowry Sings With The Joy Of The Lord In New Video was originally published on hellobeautiful.com