KimYe Living Apart After His Release From Psych Hospital

So — Kanye West is “home” from the hospital, except it’s not the home he shares with his wife, Kim Kardashian, and their children…

A source tells US Weekly that West is staying at a rental house while receiving outpatient treatment.

“Kim is being very protective and doesn’t want Kanye around the kids right now,” the source tells Us, while a second source maintains that Kardashian isn’t necessarily keeping the kids from West, but that it’s a “valid concern.”

“It’s just been hell for them,” a source told Us Weekly in the new issue, on newsstands now, of Kimye’s marital issues prior to West’s hospitalization. “Kanye’s behavior took a huge toll on their marriage. But Kim feels relieved he is getting the help he needs. She thinks this is what it will take to save him — and help their marriage.”

The famous clan has yet to address West’s hospitalization, aside from sister Kendall Jenner, who shared with Entertainment Tonight that “everyone is doing OK, just praying.”

As bad as this might sound for Kim and Kanye’s marriage it actually makes a lot of sense. Their kids are incredibly young and could definitely be traumatized by witnessing Daddy in such a fragile state… BUT we gotta wonder, how much have the kids ALREADY been disturbed by his issues?

Also, where exactly was this party Kim threw for Kanye’s homecoming and Saint’s birthday if he’s not staying at home with them?

We can only continue to pray and hope the music that comes out of this difficult time is the most fire we’ve ever gotten from Kanye…

