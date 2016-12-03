CLOSE
Kanye West’s Medication Dosage Likely Led To Breakdown

Kanye West is back home, but he’s not exactly in the clear quite yet.

Kanye has clearly had diagnosed psych issues for some time now and the rapper even blatantly mentions taking Leaxapro on his latest album. But sources tell TMZ that Kanye recently began deviating from the recommended dosages of his medications — particularly in the wake of his wife Kim’s traumatizing Paris robbery incident.

While it’s not clear if he flat-out stopped taking some of his pills or just scaled back or switched up his rotation. Either way it goes, he disrupted the balance of the meds that kept him balanced.

The new mix ended up sending him into a downward spiral and making him even more susceptible to being affected by the 9th anniversary of his mother’s death and his wife’s own fragile state after being bound and gagged during the robbery. Pair that with a nationwide tour and a busy work schedule with all his other projects, and it was a total recipe for disaster.

Doctors were able to get Kanye back on track during his 8-day stint in the UCLA hospital. But now that he is home, it’s really up to him to keep himself on the proper levels with his meds and remain stable.

Hopefully, Kanye has realized how dangerous things can get when he takes his medical care into his own hands…

