WATCH: SWV Performs ‘I’m So Into You’ At The 2016 Holiday Affair [VIDEO]

When it comes to hit songs, SWV has plenty of hits that fans still love and sing along to and during the Holiday Affair they brought the house down with their performance of “I’m So Into You.”

Watch the video of their performance below!

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Want news at your fingertips? Text “MAGIC” to 23845 to join our text club!

ALSO TRENDING:

SWV's Meet and Greet In The Tito's Lounge! 26 photos Launch gallery SWV's Meet and Greet In The Tito's Lounge! 1. SWV's Meet and Greet In The Tito's Lounge Source:Troy Schieman 1 of 26 2. SWV's Meet and Greet In The Tito's Lounge Source:Troy Schieman 2 of 26 3. SWV's Meet and Greet In The Tito's Lounge Source:Troy Schieman 3 of 26 4. SWV's Meet and Greet In The Tito's Lounge Source:Troy Schieman 4 of 26 5. SWV's Meet and Greet In The Tito's Lounge Source:Troy Schieman 5 of 26 6. SWV's Meet and Greet In The Tito's Lounge Source:Troy Schieman 6 of 26 7. SWV's Meet and Greet In The Tito's Lounge Source:Troy Schieman 7 of 26 8. SWV's Meet and Greet In The Tito's Lounge Source:Troy Schieman 8 of 26 9. SWV's Meet and Greet In The Tito's Lounge Source:Troy Schieman 9 of 26 10. SWV's Meet and Greet In The Tito's Lounge Source:Troy Schieman 10 of 26 11. SWV's Meet and Greet In The Tito's Lounge Source:Troy Schieman 11 of 26 12. SWV's Meet and Greet In The Tito's Lounge Source:Troy Schieman 12 of 26 13. SWV's Meet and Greet In The Tito's Lounge Source:Troy Schieman 13 of 26 14. SWV's Meet and Greet In The Tito's Lounge Source:Troy Schieman 14 of 26 15. SWV's Meet and Greet In The Tito's Lounge Source:Troy Schieman 15 of 26 16. SWV's Meet and Greet In The Tito's Lounge Source:Troy Schieman 16 of 26 17. SWV's Meet and Greet In The Tito's Lounge Source:Troy Schieman 17 of 26 18. SWV's Meet and Greet In The Tito's Lounge Source:Troy Schieman 18 of 26 19. SWV's Meet and Greet In The Tito's Lounge Source:Troy Schieman 19 of 26 20. SWV's Meet and Greet In The Tito's Lounge Source:Troy Schieman 20 of 26 21. SWV's Meet and Greet In The Tito's Lounge Source:Troy Schieman 21 of 26 22. SWV's Meet and Greet In The Tito's Lounge Source:Troy Schieman 22 of 26 23. SWV's Meet and Greet In The Tito's Lounge Source:Troy Schieman 23 of 26 24. SWV's Meet and Greet In The Tito's Lounge Source:Troy Schieman 24 of 26 25. SWV's Meet and Greet In The Tito's Lounge Source:Troy Schieman 25 of 26 26. SWV's Meet and Greet In The Tito's Lounge Source:Troy Schieman 26 of 26 Skip ad Continue reading SWV’s Meet and Greet In The Tito’s Lounge! SWV's Meet and Greet In The Tito's Lounge!

WATCH: SWV Performs ‘I’m So Into You’ At The 2016 Holiday Affair [VIDEO] was originally published on Tlcnaptown.com