Man Gets 30 Years For Obama Assassination Plot

The Ohio man who planned to attack the U.S. Capitol address and kill President Obama during his 2015 State of the Union address was sentenced to 30 years in prison on Monday, according to USA Today.

Christopher Lee Cornell, 22, plead guilty to the charges of attempted murder of government officials and trying to provide support to a terrorist organization. He pledged allegiance to the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) was influenced by online propaganda pushed by the terrorist organization, according to court documents.

After the sentencing was announced Monday, Cornell said “Allah’s in control, not the judge.”

The outlet reports that federal authorities began looking into Cornell’s activities in 2014, after seeing his online support for ISIS. He celebrated beheadings and terror attacks and wanted to start a branch of the group in the United States. He eventually plotted an attack with an unnamed informant to travel to Washington, D.C., and carry out the assassination plans.

But according to his lawyers, Cornell was a guillable kid who had never handled or fired a gun. He told the informant he wanted to create an Islamic State territory in the U.S. — just the two of them. The informant, says a memorandum filed by his lawyer, was “his only friend besides his brother and his cat.”

“His ideas were not rationally possible or remotely realistic,” the memorandum says. “Chris created a character, with a different name, in a fantasy where this character was somebody in the world.”

After being arrested in 2015, Cornell used a made-up Muslim name and used it for more than a year.

SOURCE: USA Today

