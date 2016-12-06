CLOSE
National
Rest In Peace: Young Man Killed On His Way To His Best Friend’s Funeral

It was another tragic accident.

A young man was on his way to his hometown of Atlanta to be a pallbearer at his best friend’s funeral when he too met his untimely demise. Malik Cooper, a 20-year-old business student at Tuskegee University, was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Highway 85 in Alabama on Sunday, according to WSBTV. Apparently, the roads were wet but Cooper was set on being there for his late friend Marquez Montgomery, who’d been murdered the week before.

“It just hurt me to my heart, like someone came and ripped my heart away,” Cooper’s mother Bridget Grimes told Channel 2. His stepdad Charles Grimes added “It’s a major blow to the family.”

“He was determined to get here to be a pallbearer, but unfortunately accidents happened,” he added.

Cooper’s parents are now advising drivers to “slow down.” Mrs. Grimes says, ““Put your seat belt on get off that Facetime and trying to chat with your friends and pay attention to the roads.”

Cooper’s best friend, 15, was shot in the head by his own cousin Dontavious Montgomery in late November. Montgomery’s family says the shooting death of teenage Marquez was an accident. Still, he was arrested and charged with murder.

What a tragedy for their families. We are keeping them in our prayers.

Rest In Peace: Young Man Killed On His Way To His Best Friend’s Funeral was originally published on globalgrind.com

