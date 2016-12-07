Senate Finally Approves $170 Million In Funds For Flint Water Crisis

It is unbelievable that the residents of Flint, Michigan are still dealing with the effects of an extreme water crisis and no permanent solution has been put in place to help the thousands of residents who continue to be without access to clean and safe water. After a ridiculous amount of time has passed since the initial Flint water crisis, the U.S. Senate has finally approved millions in funds to help begin the rebuilding process.

There is no secret that it is going to take a lot of time, effort and money to rebuild the Flint, Michigan water system and help all residents get back to living their normal and functional lives. The Senate has decided to help out with the monetary portion of the rebuilding by recently granting approval for $170 million in funds to help Flint get back on track. The Grio has further details about this positive development, including what the next steps are before funds are actually released.

Via The Grio:

On Monday, the Senate passed the Water Resources Development Act 95-3, which approved $170 million to help address the water crisis in Flint, Michigan.

“Today’s passage is an important reminder to the nation that the crisis in Flint is far from over. Today families still cannot drink the unfiltered water that comes out of their faucets! Now, our colleagues in the House need to act as quickly as possible. It’s also essential that the State of Michigan fully meet their responsibilities to solve the water crisis,” Sen. Debbie Stabenow, D-Mich., said in a statement.

The bill sets aside $100 million to fix the broken water system that has left Flint in crisis $50 million for healthcare for children who suffered lead poisoning and $20 million to forgive Flint’s old drinking water loans. $70 million will also go to activate a $1 billion fund for low-interest loans to finance upgrades to water infrastructure. Now, it is up to the House to pass the act as well, as part of a continuing resolution needed to keep the government funded for the rest of the year. The current resolution expires Friday.

After all of the long suffering that Flint residents have endured, hopefully this bit of positive news will lead to not only rebuilding the water system, but the community as a whole. It’s easy to take for granted all of the daily uses for water until you no longer have access to it, something the residents of Flint know all too well.

