CLOSE
National
HomeNational

Marc Lamont Hill Slams Ben Carson Appointment With Epic Ghostface Killah Analogy

We see what you did there.

Leave a comment

BET News host Marc Lamont Hill had a message for Ben Carson apologists during Don Lemon‘s CNN show on Monday night.

While examining the former Republican presidential candidate’s qualifications for  Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Hill turned to hip hop and sports analogies to eviscerate the appointment by President-elect Donald Trump.

“Leadership skills are not transferable,” Hill said on CNN Tonight“Like Ghostface Killah is the leader of Wu-Tang Clan, right? LeBron James is the leader of Cleveland Cavaliers. [That] doesn’t mean they should be the leader of Housing and Urban Development.”

The panel quickly erupted in laughter.

Trump announced the appointment on Monday, which came just three weeks after the retired neurosurgeon removed himself from consideration as head of the Department of Health and Human Services.

Lemon also got in on the action, noting that Carson would actually be more qualified to run the Department of Health and Human Services, because you know, he’s a doctor and all.

Hill went on to castigate Republicans who praised the decision because, well, Carson bootstrapped his way to success from a childhood of poverty, which is true. But former GOP presidential candidate and Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee wrongly tweeted that Carson grew up in public housing.

To Huckabee’s tweet, Hill said: How Sway?

“Coming out of public housing doesn’t make you qualified to run public housing,” Hill proclaimed, as host Don Lemon and the panelists continued to laugh. “By that logic, half of black America should be the head of HUD.”

On Monday ahead of Don Lemon’s show, Carson supporter Armstrong Williams tweeted that the former GOP presidential candidate actually never grew up in the projects.

Huckabee later apologized for tweeting misinformation.

Do you think Carson will make a good HUD secretary? Let us know your thoughts in comments.

SOURCE: CNN 

Want news at your fingertips? Text “MAGIC” to 23845 to join our text club!

ALSO TRENDING:

The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews:

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Marc Lamont Hill Slams Ben Carson Appointment With Epic Ghostface Killah Analogy was originally published on newsone.com

Ben Carson , CNN , Don Lemon , Donald Trump , Ghostface Killah , HUD Secretary , Marc Lamont Hill , Wu-Tang Clan

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Nike Apologizes To Black Family Who Say They…

A Black family says they were racially profiled and accused of stealing from a Nike store in Santa Monica, Calif.…
07.22.19
Pharma Dweeb Martin Shkreli Loses Conviction Appeal

Martin Shkreli, also known as the “Pharma Bro,” lost his conviction appeal case to gain early release. The former pharmaceutical…
07.22.19
Tyreek Hill Avoids Suspension In Abuse Investigation, NFL…

The NFL, also known as the “can’t get right” of professional sports leagues, has come to a decision in Tyreek…
07.22.19
Chicago Police Fire 4 Cops Over Alleged Laquan…

The family of Laquan McDonald saw justice move positively once more in their direction, this after it was announced four…
07.22.19
Eddie Murphy Says Sammy Davis Jr, Revealed He…

Sammy Davis Jr, told Eddie Murphy he worshipped the devil.
07.19.19
Morehouse Employee Placed On Leave After Several Students…

Morehouse College administrators placed an employee on unpaid administrative leave after students voiced several instances of sexual assault.
07.19.19
Newborn Dies After Grandfather Gives Him Taste Of…

A 1-month-old in China reportedly died after consuming alcohol his grandfather gave him at a party as a dare.
07.19.19
Man Asked To Resign After Emailing Tupac Lyrics…

The director of Iowa’s social services agency is a huge fan of Tupac Shakur, which ultimately ended up costing him…
07.18.19
Arrest Made In Murder Of African-American Museum Founder…

Authorities have made an arrest in the shocking death of Sadie Roberts-Joseph, 75, a beloved activist and the founder of…
07.18.19
Dwight Howard Says He Feel ‘Free’ After Rumors…

The NBA player has spoken out for the first time about rumors surrounding his sexual orientation.
07.17.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close