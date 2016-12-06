Marc Lamont Hill Slams Ben Carson Appointment With Epic Ghostface Killah Analogy

BET News host Marc Lamont Hill had a message for Ben Carson apologists during Don Lemon‘s CNN show on Monday night.

While examining the former Republican presidential candidate’s qualifications for Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Hill turned to hip hop and sports analogies to eviscerate the appointment by President-elect Donald Trump.

“Leadership skills are not transferable,” Hill said on CNN Tonight. “Like Ghostface Killah is the leader of Wu-Tang Clan, right? LeBron James is the leader of Cleveland Cavaliers. [That] doesn’t mean they should be the leader of Housing and Urban Development.”

The panel quickly erupted in laughter.

Trump announced the appointment on Monday, which came just three weeks after the retired neurosurgeon removed himself from consideration as head of the Department of Health and Human Services.

Lemon also got in on the action, noting that Carson would actually be more qualified to run the Department of Health and Human Services, because you know, he’s a doctor and all.

Hill went on to castigate Republicans who praised the decision because, well, Carson bootstrapped his way to success from a childhood of poverty, which is true. But former GOP presidential candidate and Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee wrongly tweeted that Carson grew up in public housing.

Ben Carson is first HUD Sec to have actually lived in gov't housing. Fancy Nancy Pelosi says he's not qualified; is she racist or just dumb? — Gov. Mike Huckabee (@GovMikeHuckabee) December 5, 2016

To Huckabee’s tweet, Hill said: How Sway?

“Coming out of public housing doesn’t make you qualified to run public housing,” Hill proclaimed, as host Don Lemon and the panelists continued to laugh. “By that logic, half of black America should be the head of HUD.”

On Monday ahead of Don Lemon’s show, Carson supporter Armstrong Williams tweeted that the former GOP presidential candidate actually never grew up in the projects.

Dr. Carson's mother worked 3 jobs at a time to keep them out of public housing, but he grew up around many who utilized housing programs. — Armstrong Williams (@Arightside) December 6, 2016

Huckabee later apologized for tweeting misinformation.

Mea culpa-was wrong about B Carson living in gov't housing. Sorry–got my info from a "fake news" site-NY Times: https://t.co/KZHnOgV4MG — Gov. Mike Huckabee (@GovMikeHuckabee) December 5, 2016

Do you think Carson will make a good HUD secretary? Let us know your thoughts in comments.

SOURCE: CNN

