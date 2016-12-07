Black Jobseekers File Discrimination Suit Against Staffing Agency That Favored Hispanics

In Honor Of Barack H. Obama Highway, Here Are Photos That Will Make You Miss Your Favorite President 29 photos Launch gallery In Honor Of Barack H. Obama Highway, Here Are Photos That Will Make You Miss Your Favorite President 1. Barack Gives Daughter Malia a Kiss Source:Getty 1 of 29 2. Michelle and Barack tell the kids a story Source:Getty 2 of 29 3. Michelle and Barack Kiss Source:Getty 3 of 29 4. Michelle and Barack Source:Getty 4 of 29 5. First Family Portrait Source:Getty 5 of 29 6. Two Terms Source:Getty 6 of 29 7. Michelle and Barack Host a State Dinner Source:Getty 7 of 29 8. Barack Obama and Michelle Obama Source:Getty 8 of 29 9. Sunday Church Source:Getty 9 of 29 10. Barack Obama and his daughter Malia Obama Source:Getty 10 of 29 11. A Family Affair Source:Getty 11 of 29 12. Flashback To The Old Days Source:Pete Souza 12 of 29 13. Happy Birthday! Source:Getty 13 of 29 14. Candidly Awesome Source:Pete Souza 14 of 29 15. Historic First Family Source:Getty 15 of 29 16. Ice Cream Treat Source:Getty 16 of 29 17. TV Time Source:Pete Souza 17 of 29 18. Hawaii Trip! Source:Getty 18 of 29 19. Obama Loves Team USA & His Wife Source:Getty 19 of 29 20. Reading Time Source:Pete Souza 20 of 29 21. Family Support Source:Getty 21 of 29 22. Supporting Mom Source:Pete Souza 22 of 29 23. Giving Back On MLK Day Source:Getty 23 of 29 24. Obamas Give Back To The Community Source:Getty 24 of 29 25. Always Supporting Small Businesses Source:Getty 25 of 29 26. Obama Swagger Source:Getty 26 of 29 27. Laughs & Turkeys Source:Getty 27 of 29 28. Christmas With The Obamas Source:Getty 28 of 29 29. 50th Anniversary Of March On Selma Source:Pete Souza 29 of 29 Skip ad Continue reading In Honor Of Barack H. Obama Highway, Here Are Photos That Will Make You Miss Your Favorite President In Honor Of Barack H. Obama Highway, Here Are Photos That Will Make You Miss Your Favorite President The people of Los Angeles are blessed to have President Barack H. Obama Highway as of yesterday. The Mercury News reports, "Two large, green-and-white freeway signs were unveiled Thursday, one on the right shoulder of westbound State Route 134 at the beginning of the 210 Freeway at Fair Oaks Avenue in Pasadena, the other at the eastbound 134 in the vicinity of Route 2 in the city of Los Angeles near Glendale." SEE ALSO: Some No Name, Pitchy R&B Singer Disrespected Keith Sweat And Gets Demolished On Twitter The location was chosen because he attended Occidental College in nearby Eagle Rock from 1979-1981 when he lived in Pasadena. State Sen. Anthony Portantino said about the highway, “The president has often mentioned his fond memories of living in Pasadena and attending Occidental College, so it was very appropriate to name the portion of the freeway he traveled after him." Mercury News confirmed, "No taxpayer dollars were used to build or erect the signs, Bischoff confirmed, adding that the cost of the two signs and labor amounted to about $5,000 and were paid for by private donations." While this happened, something else trended -- #TrumpResign. Yep, while people were celebrating Obama, others were asking for Trump to get off the highway of the presidency. All of this makes us miss Obama, so we had to revisit these collection of photos to reflect when we had a man of decency in the White House.

Several African American jobseekers filed a federal class-action lawsuit Tuesday against a Chicago-area staffing company, accusing employees of favoring Hispanic applicants, the New York Times reports.

The lawsuit alleges that MVP Staffing, which has offices in 38 states, used code words to discuss applicants’ race and utilized other discriminatory practices to comply with the racial preferences of its business clients.

One of the plaintiffs, Kevin James, told The Times he was sent on a job assignment just once. He recalled the agency sending Hispanic applicants to lots of work sites while he would sit waiting in the office.

A former MVP employee corroborates the allegations. Rosa Ceja told the newspaper that the staffing agency used code words when discussing jobseekers, especially in emails, to hide evidence of racial discrimination.

They used the word “guapos,” which means “handsome ones” in Spanish to identify African-American applicants. They referred to Hispanics as “feos,” which means “ugly ones.”

Those descriptions, she said, referred to African-Americans not wanting jobs that required hard work or getting dirty.

Some companies preferred Hispanic workers, Ceja explained, because most were undocumented and seldom complained about work conditions, the report says.

Joe Sellers, the lead lawyer representing the plaintiffs, told The Times that racial discrimination is commonplace in the staffing industry.

The Times identified several other Chicago-area companies named as defendants in the lawsuit: Personnel Staffing Group, the Segerdahl Group, Mercury Plastics Inc., Jet Lithocolor, The Penray Companies Inc., WestRock Consumer Packaging Group, AGI Media, Lawrence Foods Inc. and the Blommer Chocolate Company.

ALSO TRENDING:

The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews:

SOURCE: New York Times

Black Jobseekers File Discrimination Suit Against Staffing Agency That Favored Hispanics was originally published on newsone.com