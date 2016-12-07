CLOSE
Disturbing Video Footage Shows Black Teen Being Chased By White Supremacist Couple

Brace yourselves.

Members Of National Socialist Movement Hold Anti-Immigration Rally

Source: David McNew / Getty

Senseless hate crimes are definitely on the rise after Donald Trump‘s election victory.

Larnell Bruce Jr., 19, was struck and killed in the parking lot of a 7-Eleven store in Gresham, Oregon, back in August after getting into an argument with a stranger. At a court hearing on Monday, newly released surveillance video showed the teen sprinting away from a speeding Jeep just seconds before the couple inside crashed into Bruce, killing him.

Russell Courtier was the driver of the vehicle and his girlfriend Colleen Hunt was in the passenger seat. Courtier, 38, and Hunt, 35, have pleaded not guilty to charges of murder and intimidation. According to the NY Daily News, the couple may have ties to a White supremacist prison gang, and police argued that Bruce was targeted in the hit-and-run because of his race.

Police say the African-American Bruce was standing outside the convenience store on August 10th when the couple approached him. Bruce and Courtier started arguing over something when the 19-year-old shoved the man into a store window. Things almost took a deadly turn in that moment after Courtier grabbed a spray can from his car and Bruce pulled out a knife. However, Bruce reportedly walked away in order to de-escalate the altercation, and that’s when the couple jumped in their Jeep and started chasing after him.

Investigators discovered that Courtier is a self-admitted member of the European Kindred, a White supremacist gang rampant in Oregon’s prisons. He joined the group while serving time behind bars for a previous conviction. The couple faces charges of murder and first and second-degree intimidation, which are hate crimes.

Check out the disturbing footage above.

Disturbing Video Footage Shows Black Teen Being Chased By White Supremacist Couple was originally published on globalgrind.com

