Our condolences go out to Robin Thicke whose father and actor, Alan Thicke, died today (December 13) from a heart attack.

Alan was playing hockey with his 19-year-old son Carter when he started having chest pain, got nauseous and vomited, according to TMZ. He was taken to Providence St. Joseph’s Medical Center in Burbank, California where he was later pronounced dead.

Sources say his organs may be donated.

You may remember Alan Thicke from Growing Pains…

Alan Thicke Dead At 69 was originally published on 92q.com