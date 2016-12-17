Doris Payne, an 86-year-old woman who gained notoriety as a jewelry thief, has had another brush with the law. According to USA Today, Payne was arrested for stealing at a Georgia mall on Tuesday.
Payne was caught trying to steal a bracelet worth $2,000 at the Von Maur department store in the Perimeter Mall. She was apprehended by Dunwoody police officials, charged with shoplifting, and booked at the DeKalb County jail.
This incident is just one of many arrests on Payne’s rap sheet. Last year she was caught stealing a set of earrings worth $700 at a Saks Fifth Avenue in Buckhead. When that incident happened, her lawyer Shawn McCullers claimed that her health prevented her from making a court appearance. “The reality is, she’s an 85-year-old lady in ailing health,” said McCullers. “If you want to drag her down here and cause her more harm and have her get more sick … we certainly can’t stop you.”
According to reports Payne, who hails from West Virginia, initially started her life of crime to provide for her mother who was a victim of domestic violence. Over the past five decades, she has been arrested 20 times in countries that include Switzerland, Greece, Britain, and France. Her criminal history is detailed in a Netflix documentary titled The Life and Crimes of Doris Payne.
SOURCE: USA Today
Elderly Jewelry Thief Doris Payne Arrested In Georgia was originally published on newsone.com