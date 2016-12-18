Chance The Rapper’s Last Obama Christmas On ‘SNL’ Was Everything

First it was the First Family’s last Christmas card and now we’re a week away from our last Obama Christmas in the White House. And to help document this monumental event in a funny way, SNL tapped Chance the Rapper.
In a skit that parodied Run-DMC’s “Christmas in Hollis, ” the Chicago rapper was joined by Keenan Thompson and Leslie Jones, where they rapped about President Obama’s last holiday as this nation’s leader, recounting all the good things he’s done during his eight-year tenure, Complex noted. (Oh, and peep the special appearance from Run-DMC!)
Classic! And Twitter thought so too:
And the 23-year-old was so grateful to be on the show:
Love him and we are definitely going to miss POTUS!
