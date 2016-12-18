First it was the First Family’s last Christmas card and now we’re a week away from our last Obama Christmas in the White House. And to help document this monumental event in a funny way, SNL tapped Chance the Rapper.

In a skit that parodied Run-DMC’s “Christmas in Hollis, ” the Chicago rapper was joined by Keenan Thompson and Leslie Jones, where they rapped about President Obama’s last holiday as this nation’s leader, recounting all the good things he’s done during his eight-year tenure, Complex noted. (Oh, and peep the special appearance from Run-DMC!)

Classic! And Twitter thought so too:

Me thinking about how excited I am to see @chancetherapper on SNL tonight. #ChanceonSNL 😩🙌🏾 pic.twitter.com/JOa85SMimb — Chels (@BEautifully_C) December 17, 2016

so when you dropping your christmas album @chancetherapper — katie watts (@wattskatie__) December 7, 2016

"The Last Christmas With Barack." Well done by @keenan and @chancetherapper on #SNL (with special appearance by DMC)! — Joy Reid (@JoyAnnReid) December 18, 2016

Just watched last nights #SNL @chancetherapper you killed it last night. God Bless & Merry Christmas from Vancouver. Much Love — vancity_polo (@iheartraj) December 18, 2016

And the 23-year-old was so grateful to be on the show:

Tonight's my second time hosting the #SNL Xmas show, a Huge honor. Thanks to Lorne and the cast for being so nice to me #ChanceOnSNL — Lil Chano From 79th (@chancetherapper) December 17, 2016

Love him and we are definitely going to miss POTUS!

Chance The Rapper’s Last Obama Christmas On ‘SNL’ Was Everything was originally published on hellobeautiful.com