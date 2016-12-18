At this point, Lil Kim gets more attention for her appearance than her music. And with social media being a quick way fans can speak their opinion directly to celebrities, Kim has had to dodge a lot of hate.

As reported by The Jasmine Brand, on a recent post of herself, a commenter accused the Brooklyn-native of bleaching her skin. To which she replied, “Ok, but when the f*ck did I bleach my skin u miserable moron?!”

Adding, “My last post clearly shows that but u haters will always have something to say even when facts are right in front of ur face, but I understand ur just doing ur job as a hater but understand this… I checked my calendar and I still won’t give a f*ck Neveruary the 1st either. Now get back.”

While the 41-year-old has been vocal about her cosmetic surgeries and self-esteem issues, she’s never addressed if she’s lightened her skin. What we do know is that makeup is a great source of sorcery and illusion.

Want news at your fingertips? Text “MAGIC” to 23845 to join our text club!

ALSO TRENDING:

The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews: Follow @magicbaltimore

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

RELATED STORIES:

Lil Kim Responds To ‘Spanish Girl’ Video On 20th Anniversary Of ‘Hardcore’ Album

Then & Now: Lil Kim Has Owned The Hive Since The 90s

Someone Needs To Tell Lil Kim That She’s Enough

Lil Kim Claps Back At Skin Bleaching Accusations was originally published on hellobeautiful.com