Lil Kim Claps Back At Skin Bleaching Accusations

WARDROBE WARS: Nicki Minaj vs Lil Kim
At this point, Lil Kim gets more attention for her appearance than her music. And with social media being a quick way fans can speak their opinion directly to celebrities, Kim has had to dodge a lot of hate.

As reported by The Jasmine Brand, on a recent post of herself, a commenter accused the Brooklyn-native of bleaching her skin. To which she replied, “Ok, but when the f*ck did I bleach my skin u miserable moron?!”

Adding, “My last post clearly shows that but u haters will always have something to say even when facts are right in front of ur face, but I understand ur just doing ur job as a hater but understand this… I checked my calendar and I still won’t give a f*ck Neveruary the 1st either. Now get back.”

While the 41-year-old has been vocal about her cosmetic surgeries and self-esteem issues, she’s never addressed if she’s lightened her skin. What we do know is that makeup is a great source of sorcery and illusion.

Lil Kim Claps Back At Skin Bleaching Accusations was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

