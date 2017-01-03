Tamar Braxton is the latest celebrity to weigh in on the controversy surrounding footage of gospel star Kim Burrell delivering a sermon that bashed the LGBT community.

Burrell, who issued an apology of sorts in response to the backlash, was condemned by celebrities like Chaka Khan, Janelle Monae, Pharrell, and Questlove, while Tamar came to her defense on Instagram, saying:

Tamar then clarified she isn’t “defending” Kim in an additional post:

Meanwhile, Kim’s appearance on ‘Ellen’ has also been cancelled.

For those asking, Kim Burrell will not be appearing on my show. — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) January 3, 2017

We don’t see how Kim is going to bounce back from this.

Want news at your fingertips? Text “MAGIC” to 23845 to join our text club!

ALSO TRENDING:

The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews: Follow @magicbaltimore

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Tamar Braxton: Pray For Kim Burrell was originally published on hellobeautiful.com