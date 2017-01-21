First Order Of Business: Trump Signs Executive Order Knocking Down Obamacare, Barely 6 Hours In Office

Donald Trump Signs Order To Repeal Obamacare

Trump didn’t waste ANY time trying to send America back to the dark ages. Before even lacing up his dancing shoes or putting on his tux for all the inaugural celebratory activities for the evening, he made SURE to place his John Hancock on an executive order that severely scaled back the Affordable Care Act (Obamacare).

In his first executive order, President Trump on Friday directed government agencies to scale back as many aspects of the Affordable Care Act as possible, moving within hours of being sworn in to fulfill his pledge to eviscerate Barack Obama’s signature health care law.

The one-page order, which Mr. Trump signed in a hastily arranged Oval Office ceremony shortly before departing for the inaugural balls, gave no specifics about which aspects of the law it was targeting. But its broad language gave federal agencies wide latitude to change, delay or waive provisions of the law that they deemed overly costly for insurers, drug makers, doctors, patients or states, suggesting that it could have wide-ranging impact, and essentially allowing the dismantling of the law to begin even before Congress moves to repeal it.

However, even though Trump is hype to dismantle it, he hasn’t yet dreamed up what he plans to implement instead…

SMH. We knew dark times were ahead, but who knew this orange nightmare would get to work so quickly? He couldn’t even wait for his celebration to be over before chipping away at healthcare for millions…

