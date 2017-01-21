CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

He Put A Ring On It: Tika Sumpter Is Engaged!

"The Haves and The Have Nots" star confirmed on "The Real" that she's planning to jump the broom with her baby's father.

Leave a comment
AOL Build Presents Tika Sumpter, Parker Sawyers and Richard Tanne Discussing 'Southside With You'

Source: Monica Schipper / Getty

The Haves and The Have Nots star Tika Sumpter is now engaged!

The new mom revealed her news when she was a recent guest on the daytime talkshow The Real. 

Co-host Loni Love noticed the ring on Sumpter’s finger and wanted to know if the actress had plans to jump the broomSumpter replied laughing. “Yeah, I’m engaged!”

The engagement took place on Christmas that consisted her fiancé hiding a letter behind their newborn daughter.

“It was a letter of just beauty,” she said, “and [then] he proposed!”

According to Sumpter, her finance had been planning to propose for a while.

“It’s been burning a hole in his pocket for a while,” she told the hosts of The Real.

Now who is her fiancé? It hasn’t been confirmed but it’s rumored that he is her The Haves and Have Nots co-star Nick James who recently shared on his Instagram a pic of a newborn.

 

In this one he writes that his baby’s name is Ella-Loren:

 

Same as Sumpter’s little girl’s name:

 

Congrats to the happy couple!

Watch Sumpter’s interview on The Real on Monday, Jan 24.

Want news at your fingertips? Text “MAGIC” to 23845 to join our text club!

ALSO TRENDING:

The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews:

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

 

He Put A Ring On It: Tika Sumpter Is Engaged! was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Engagements , Tika Sumpter

Also On Magic 95.9:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Nike Apologizes To Black Family Who Say They…

A Black family says they were racially profiled and accused of stealing from a Nike store in Santa Monica, Calif.…
07.22.19
Pharma Dweeb Martin Shkreli Loses Conviction Appeal

Martin Shkreli, also known as the “Pharma Bro,” lost his conviction appeal case to gain early release. The former pharmaceutical…
07.22.19
Tyreek Hill Avoids Suspension In Abuse Investigation, NFL…

The NFL, also known as the “can’t get right” of professional sports leagues, has come to a decision in Tyreek…
07.22.19
Chicago Police Fire 4 Cops Over Alleged Laquan…

The family of Laquan McDonald saw justice move positively once more in their direction, this after it was announced four…
07.22.19
Eddie Murphy Says Sammy Davis Jr, Revealed He…

Sammy Davis Jr, told Eddie Murphy he worshipped the devil.
07.19.19
Morehouse Employee Placed On Leave After Several Students…

Morehouse College administrators placed an employee on unpaid administrative leave after students voiced several instances of sexual assault.
07.19.19
Newborn Dies After Grandfather Gives Him Taste Of…

A 1-month-old in China reportedly died after consuming alcohol his grandfather gave him at a party as a dare.
07.19.19
Man Asked To Resign After Emailing Tupac Lyrics…

The director of Iowa’s social services agency is a huge fan of Tupac Shakur, which ultimately ended up costing him…
07.18.19
Arrest Made In Murder Of African-American Museum Founder…

Authorities have made an arrest in the shocking death of Sadie Roberts-Joseph, 75, a beloved activist and the founder of…
07.18.19
Dwight Howard Says He Feel ‘Free’ After Rumors…

The NBA player has spoken out for the first time about rumors surrounding his sexual orientation.
07.17.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close