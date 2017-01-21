He Put A Ring On It: Tika Sumpter Is Engaged!

The Haves and The Have Nots star Tika Sumpter is now engaged!

The new mom revealed her news when she was a recent guest on the daytime talkshow The Real.

Co-host Loni Love noticed the ring on Sumpter’s finger and wanted to know if the actress had plans to jump the broom. Sumpter replied laughing. “Yeah, I’m engaged!”

The engagement took place on Christmas that consisted her fiancé hiding a letter behind their newborn daughter.

“It was a letter of just beauty,” she said, “and [then] he proposed!”

According to Sumpter, her finance had been planning to propose for a while.

“It’s been burning a hole in his pocket for a while,” she told the hosts of The Real.

Now who is her fiancé? It hasn’t been confirmed but it’s rumored that he is her The Haves and Have Nots co-star Nick James who recently shared on his Instagram a pic of a newborn.

In this one he writes that his baby’s name is Ella-Loren:

Same as Sumpter’s little girl’s name:

Congrats to the happy couple!

Watch Sumpter’s interview on The Real on Monday, Jan 24.

Kellee Terrell Posted January 21, 2017

