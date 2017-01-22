Bloop! Fox News Dumps Stacey Dash

Poor Stacey Dash—she was recently fired from Fox News.

According to The Hill, the cable news network decided to not renew the Clueless actress and political pundit’s contract. Dash was signed by Fox in 2014 and was mostly seen on the afternoon news program, “Outnumbered.” She wasn’t the only one to be given the boot: Longtime political commentator George Will and Republican strategist Ed Rollins were also let go.

During Dash’s tenure on the Right Wing news channel, she made many questionable comments about race, gender and sexual orientation, speaking against the Black Lives Matter and saying that the gender pay gap doesn’t really exist. Oh, and then there was that one time when she called Jesse Williams a “Hollywood plantation slave” because of his speech at the 2016 BET Awards.

Of course Black Twitter had a field day once they heard the news about Dash:

Was re-twisting my hair & heard through the grapevine that Stacey Dash was fired 👀. Them wake up calls coming early I see. pic.twitter.com/NPLaRWFljG — Lexis ❤️⚓️ (@mostRIHquested) January 22, 2017

Wait…. WAYMENT…. WHOOOAAAA slow down.. Stacey Dash got fired by Fox News?…. pic.twitter.com/W6ahntyWiz — Brandale Randolph (@Brandale2221) January 22, 2017

You got fired on your 50th birthday, Stacey Dash. — SAD. pic.twitter.com/5MIG7E6Az2 — GEEZY (@GRYKING) January 22, 2017

stacey dash getting fired by fox news is arguably the best news of 2017 so far. — p. fenty (@pierrickk05) January 22, 2017

Stacey Dash did all of that tapping just to be fired. Whew! — Connichameleon (@connichameleon) January 22, 2017

I woke up this morning to the news that Stacey Dash has been fired from Fox news! Have your way Lord!!! 😂 😂 😂 — Latin Boy in DRAG. (@DanniBris24) January 22, 2017

When Cooning goes wrong! Stacey Dash's contract not renewed at Fox News! pic.twitter.com/CZyFUqkK7A — Low Crowd Size 😭 (@EmoNegro1) January 22, 2017

Stacey Dash gets let go by FOX NEWS after inauguration huh? pic.twitter.com/xLIq4dk7mk — 2016 NFC CHAMPIONS (@EagleEye1906) January 22, 2017

Stacey Dash loses job at Fox News, Chrisette Michelle gets dropped from Netflix pic.twitter.com/G8zif92YbH — Jeff (@JayJazzi) January 22, 2017

Damn @REALStaceyDash you finna be selling fish plates now. https://t.co/SNE067bsvt — OG Scum Daddy (@OG_Stuff) January 22, 2017

Stacey Dash got fired by Fox and let me go ahead and state that we, the Unbothered Coalition of Black People do not want her back — k. (@MyBrainOnMusiK) January 22, 2017

@REALStaceyDash @NancyAFrench Fox News had you sing and dance for them and then kicked you to the curb? Wow :( — Michael – (@TellEmMikey) January 22, 2017

Savage!

Kellee Terrell Posted January 22, 2017

