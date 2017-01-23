CLOSE
Taraji P. Henson Rents Chicago Theater For Free ‘Hidden Figures’ Screening

The Golden Globe winner wants for everyone to have an opportunity to see her hit film.

Empire star Taraji P. Henson is definitely serious about everyone being able to see her hit film Hidden Figures—so much so that she recently rented out a theater in Chicago for a free screening.

“Chicago, this Sunday, see #HiddenFigures on me,” Henson wrote on Instagram. “This is a must-see movie and I want to give those that may not otherwise have the chance the opportunity to see this powerful film. First come, first serve.”

 

According to the Chicago Tribune, the screening was scheduled for 2 p.m. on Sunday at AMC Ford City 14 in West Lawn. In addition, there were other free screenings set for Washington, D.C. and Georgia.

Henson is following in the footsteps of her co-star Octavia Spencer, who bought every ticket at a screening during Martin Luther King Day weekend in a Los Angeles  theater so that low income families could view the film.

She wrote on Instagram: “My mom would not have been able to afford to take me and my siblings. So, I’m honoring her and all single parents this #mlkweekend,”

 

 

Hidden Figures is centered on the lives of real-life Black women Katherine G. JohnsonDorothy Vaughan and Mary Jackson who worked with NASA and were the brains behind the operation that sent the first astronaut John Glenn into space. And it’s been a huge success in the US, raking in a total gross of $84.2 million in the past five weeks.

Taraji P. Henson Rents Chicago Theater For Free ‘Hidden Figures’ Screening was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

