Water Cooler Buzz: Women’s March Goes Global

On Saturday, over 2 million people convened in DC for the Women’s March on Washington. Millions of people marched in other cities across the country and around the globe. Did you watch the march on TV? Did you go out and participate? What are your thoughts and experiences? The lines are open inside The April Watts Show at (410) 481-9590.

Want news at your fingertips? Text “MAGIC” to 23845 to join our text club!

ALSO TRENDING:

The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews: Follow @magicbaltimore

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!